Philadelphia Eagles 2024 offseason: pending free agents, NFL draft, more

Jason Kelce gets emotional discussing future with Eagles on latest "New Heights" episode

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philadelphia Eagles' collapse in defense of their 2022 NFC title was completed Monday night in Tampa, Florida, with a 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers. The Birds started 10-1 with full control of the conference but finished 11-6 and were bounced in the wild-card round.

The Eagles enter the 2024 offseason with plenty of questions. What happens with head coach Nick Sirianni? Will the coordinators return? Can the Birds get Jalen Hurts back to playing at an MVP level? Will Howie Roseman finally acquire a linebacker?

All those questions and more will be answered over the next few months. Here is a roundup of important dates, pending free agents and other things to know for the 2024 offseason.

Who are the Eagles' pending free agents?

The Eagles have 19 pending free agents this offseason. Among them is Jason Kelce, who reportedly intends to retire.

The position breakdown is 11 offensive players, seven defensive players and one special teams player.

Offensive pending free agents are:

QB Marcus Mariota

RB D'Andre Swift

RB Boston Scott

RB Rashaad Penny

WR Julio Jones

WR Quez Watkins

WR Olamide Zaccheaus

TE Jack Stoll

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

C Jason Kelce

G Jack Driscoll

G Sua Opeta

Defensive pending free agents:

DE Brandon Graham

DT Fletcher Cox

LB Zach Cunningham

LB Shaq Leonard

LB Nicholas Morrow

S Justin Evans

Special teams:

P Braden Mann

Will Graham return for his 15th season with the Eagles? The defensive end said Monday he wants to return, saying 2024 would "be my farewell tour next year if the Eagles want to do it one more time." He said he wants to play another year before retiring.

When does NFL free agency begin?

NFL free agency and the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 13 at 4 p.m. Eastern Time. But there are a few dates to know related to free agency beforehand.

The franchise or transition tag deadline is at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5 - teams can start franchise or transition tagging periods beginning at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The NFL's legal tampering window begins at noon on March 11 and ends at 3:59 p.m. on March 13. During this period, teams can speak with free agents but can not execute a new contract until free agency begins, according to the league's operations website.

The 2024 trading period begins with the start of the new league year.

The deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets is April 19.

When is the 2024 NFL draft?

The 2024 NFL draft is being held in Detroit, Michigan, from April 25 to April 27.

How many draft picks do the Eagles have?

The Eagles have nine draft picks in 2024, with four in the first three rounds.

Here are the Birds' 2024 picks:

Round 1, 25th overall

Round 2, 48th overall

Round 2, 64th overall

Round 3, 99th overall

Round 5, 156th overall

Round 5, 169th overall

Round 5, 171st overall

Round 6, 197th overall

Philadelphia does not have a fourth- or a seventh-round pick this year.

When is the 2024 NFL scouting combine?

The annual NFL scouting combine is scheduled from Feb. 27 to March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The combine is an annual event where NFL teams get a chance to evaluate draft-eligible players on a series of criteria.

Other notable dates to know

March 24-27: the annual league meeting will be held in Orlando, Florida

April 1: teams with new head coaches can begin offseason workouts

April 15: teams with returning head coaches can begin offseason workouts

May 2: deadline for teams to exercise fifth-year option for players in the first round of 2021 draft