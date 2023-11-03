Brandon Graham serving cookies, ice cream to raise money for Philabundance

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's Dallas Week in Philadelphia. Still, before the Eagles' big game against the Cowboys, fans will be in for another treat Friday night: the chance to meet defensive end Brandon Graham.

Graham is scheduled to appear at Hope's Cookies in Bryn Mawr on Friday night for an event where a portion of the proceeds will benefit Philabundance.

Graham told CBS News Philadelphia on Friday morning that he will be serving ice cream and cookies at Hope's Cookies to raise money for Philabundance. He will also sign special T-shirts and take pictures with fans.

Hope's Cookies will have T-shirts for sale and a raffle for a jersey.

"[The owner] said he wanted to work with me," Graham said, "wanted to make sure, especially during these times, that you get people food and you just wanted to make sure during these times -- like the holidays -- that you're doing something to make a change."

Graham said Hope's Cookies gave him the choice of what nonprofit he wanted to benefit, and the Birds' DE picked Philabundance.

The event runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

Dallas Week

The Eagles and Cowboys will do battle Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field in a game with major NFC East ramifications. The Birds, at 7-1, at atop the division with the Cowboys (5-2) 1 1/2 games back. A win would put the Birds firmly in the driver's seat.

"The energy that we've been bringing this week, I'm loving it," Graham said. "The confidence that we're building together, and we've been waiting on this just as much as they've been waiting on it. It's all about who comes out ready to go and who comes prepared. I'm going to make sure that we at least give ourselves a shot by coming prepared."