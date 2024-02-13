Haason Reddick: "Never asked for a trade" from Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Haason Reddick took to social media Tuesday to clear the air: he "never asked for a trade."

On Sunday, the NFL Network reported that the Eagles permitted Reddick to seek a trade.

Two days later, Reddick posted on X that he did not request a trade.

"Never asked for a trade. However, I do understand it's a business," Reddick posted. "Preparing for whatever is next!"

Reddick is entering the final year of a three-year, $45 million contract he signed with the Eagles in May 2022. He posted double-digit sacks (17 in 34 regular-season games) and made the Pro Bowl in his first two seasons with the Birds.

The 29-year-old told Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz on Tuesday he "would like to get an extension done here at home."

According to Overthecap.com, Reddick is due $15 million in 2024. The website ranks him 14th among pass rushers and well below the NFL's best - San Francisco 49ers Nick Bosa makes $34 million, Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt makes $27 million, Los Angeles Chargers' Joey Bosa makes $27 million and Cleveland Browns' Myles Garret makes $25 million.

Reddick, a Camden native who starred at Temple University, told CBS Sports before the 2022 season he was "hopeful" to get a new contract with the Eagles and wanted to "represent my city for the rest of my career."

The Eagles are coming off a 2023 season that began with so much promise only to see a colossal collapse. The Birds began the season 10-1 and looked prime to defend their 2022 NFC title, but five of their final six regular-season games to finish 11-6.

Philadelphia was bounced by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round. The Eagles made several coaching changes, first by hiring Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator and Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator.

Still, Reddick was productive again in 2023. He recorded 11 sacks - his fourth straight season with at least 10 sacks - and had 23 quarterback hits.

What happens next with Reddick will be a storyline to watch over the next couple of months. He could still play out his contract - or sign a new one - with the Eagles, or he could find a new home via trade.

The 2024 NFL league year begins on Wednesday, March 13 at 4 p.m. Eastern Time.