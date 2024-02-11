Philadelphia Eagles give edge rusher Haason Reddick permission to seek trade: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have given edge rusher Haason Reddick permission to seek a trade, NFL Network reported on Sunday.

Reddick, 29, is entering the final year of a three-year, $45 million deal and likely wants a raise after two Pro Bowl seasons with the Birds where he recorded double-digit sacks.

RELATED: Haason Reddick brings holiday joy - and toys - to kids in Camden

This past season was disappointing for the Eagles as they finished 11-6 after starting 10-1 and were knocked out of the playoffs in the wild card round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Reddick had another productive year. He notched 11 sacks -- the fourth straight year where he recorded double-digit sacks -- 23 quarterback hits and 38 total tackles, including 13 tackles-for-loss.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 29: Haason Reddick #7 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the second quarter of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

Reddick is set to make $15 million in 2024, according to Overthecap.com, which ranks 14th among pass rushers and well below the top pass rushers in the league. Compared to other top pass rushers in the league in average annual value (AAV), San Francisco's Nick Bosa makes $34 million, Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt makes $27 million, Los Angeles' Joey Bosa makes $27 million and Cleveland's Myles Garret makes $25 million.

RELATED: Haason Reddick's brothers Camaj and Cinque hope to follow in footsteps

Reddick, a Camden native who played college football at Temple University, told CBS Sports before the 2023 season he was "hopeful" to get a new contract with the team and "represent my city for the rest of my career."

Even though the team allowed Reddick to seek a trade, he could still play his final year out in Philly.

Last year, the Eagles gave cornerback Darius Slay permission to seek a trade, but they ended up signing him to a new contract.

But, if Reddick does head elsewhere via trade, the Eagles' defensive line will look much different next season.

Reddick, a key piece of the team's Super Bowl run last year, and the potential departures of Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham -- who are both free agents -- are looming ahead this offseason.