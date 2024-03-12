Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson returning to Philadelphia Eagles on 3-year deal: reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is returning to the Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year contract after spending one season with the Detroit Lions, according to multiple reports on Tuesday night.

NFL Network reports Gardner-Johnson's contract is worth up to $33 million.

Gardner-Johnson posted on X following the news of him returning to Philly.

"Flying home," he posted on X.

Gardner-Johnson, 26, was injured for most of the 2023 season with the Lions after he tore a pectoral muscle in Week 2. He played three regular season games and had 16 tackles, one interception and three pass deflections.

Gardner-Johnson returned for Detroit's three playoff games and recorded 12 total tackles and one interception before the team lost in the NFC championship against the San Francisco 49ers.

Gardner-Johnson will bring some much-needed versatility to Philadelphia's secondary, especially after the team released starting slot cornerback Avonte Maddox. Gardner-Johnson can play safety and in the slot.

Before the 2022 season, Gardner-Johnson was acquired in a trade from the New Orleans Saints and played 12 regular season games for the Eagles and helped the team go to the Super Bowl. He had a career-high 67 tackles and was tied for first in the NFL with six interceptions, which was also a career-high.

Gardner-Johnson was a priority for the Eagles heading into free agency in the 2023 offseason, but the two were unable to come to an agreement, according to CBS Sports. The Birds made a multi-year offer to him, but Gardner-Johnson decided to test the open market.

After that, the Eagles pivoted and signed cornerback James Bradberry to a new contract and extended cornerback Darius Slay.

Gardner-Johnson was unable to get the deal he was seeking, which led to him signing a 1-year, $6.5 million contract with the Lions.

Following his exit in the summer of 2023, Gardner-Johnson called Philly fans "[expletive] obnoxious" during a livestream on Twitch.

The Eagles have been busy so far in free agency by signing former New England Patriots wideout DeVante Parker, former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, former New York Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff and more.