How much cap space do the Philadelphia Eagles have?

Howie Roseman will have more cash to play with this offseason.

Thanks to the NFL salary cap increasing, the Philadelphia Eagles general manager will have more money to work with once NFL free agency starts on March 13.

The NFL salary cap will be $255.4 million, an increase of $30.6 million from last season.

How much cap space do the Eagles have?

As of this writing, the Eagles have $27.4 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap. That ranks 17th in the league.

Over The Cap lists the Eagles with an effective cap space of $23.3 million. Effective cap space is the amount of space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to the roster.

How much dead money do the Eagles have?

The Eagles have $7.2 million in dead money on the roster from three players. Dead money is a salary cap charge for a player who isn't on the team's roster.

Here are the three players with dead money for the 2024 Eagles, per Over The Cap:

Derek Barnett: $4 million

Marcus Mariota: $3 million

Kyron Johnson: $104,000

Which players on the Eagles have the largest cap hit for 2024?

Entering free agency, here are the top five players on the Eagles with the largest cap hit, per Over The Cap:

Haason Reddick, $21.8 million

Lane Johnson, $15.8 million

Kevin Byard, $14.4 million

Jalen Hurts, $13.5 million

A.J. Brown, $12.4 million

Why did the NFL salary cap increase?

The record-setting increase of the NFL salary cap was the result of media revenue for the 2024 season and the full repayments of advances made by teams and deferred by players during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the league.

The $30.6 million increase is the largest year-to-year increase in total money in free agency history.