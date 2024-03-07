Philadelphia Eagles release slot cornerback Avonte Maddox

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles released Avonte Maddox on Thursday, creating a massive need at slot cornerback entering free agency and the NFL draft.

Maddox, 27, was entering the final year of a contract extension he signed in 2021. He had a $9.6 million salary cap hit for the 2024 season, per Over The Cap.

Cutting Maddox saves the team $1.9 million in cap space, per Over The Cap.

ESPN reports the Eagles and Maddox are open to a reunion, likely on a cheaper contract.

In his time in Philly, Maddox blossomed into one of the top slot cornerbacks in the NFL, but injuries have kept him off the field over the past two seasons.

Maddox has only played in 14 games the past two years in the regular season and the Eagles never really found a reliable player to fill his role due to his injuries. Over the past two seasons, Maddox has had a combined 55 tackles, one interception, five pass deflections and four forced fumbles.

Maddox suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Week 2 of the regular season vs. the Minnesota Vikings in 2023. Eventually, he returned for the final two regular-season games and the playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In the 2022 season, he dealt with several injuries, including one to his toe that forced him to miss seven regular season games, but he returned for the NFC championship and Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Maddox was drafted by the Eagles in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft out of the University of Pittsburgh. He's the second player the Eagles released from the secondary this offseason after the team cut safety Kevin Byard last week.