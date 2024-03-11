Philadelphia Eagles, Landon Dickerson agree to 4-year contract extension

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - One week after Jason Kelce retired, the Philadelphia Eagles signed his possible replacement to a contract extension. The Eagles on Monday agreed to a four-year contract extension with left guard Landon Dickerson.

Dickerson will play the 2024 season in the final year of his entry-level contract, according to Spotrac. He will make $4.89 million with a $5.8 million cap hit in 2024.

The 25-year-old's extension will begin in 2025. The financial terms of the deal were not released by the team, though the NFL Network reported Dickerson will become the NFL's highest-paid guard in its history at $21 million per year.

"Not Going ANYWHERE," Dickerson wrote on X.

The Eagles drafted Dickerson out of the University of Alabama in the 2021 NFL draft as a center and guard. He was considered at the time as a potential successor to Kelce, though the Eagles also drafted Nebraska center Cam Jurgens in the second round in 2022.

Dickerson has found a home at left guard with the Eagles, earning Pro Bowl honors in back-to-back seasons. Last season, Dickerson graded out at 70.0, according to Pro Football Focus, and allowed three sacks.

The 6-foot-6, 332-pound O-lineman started 12 games at center in his final season at Alabama before tearing his ACL in December 2020. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban allowed Dickerson to take the final snap, a kneel-down, of 'Bama's 52-24 win over Ohio State in the national championship game.

Philadelphia drafted Dickerson and Jurgens in back-to-back drafts, both as possible Kelce replacements.

Jurgens found a home at right guard and Dickerson at left guard.

With Kelce retired, the Eagles haven't revealed how they plan on replacing the future Hall of Famer center. Either Dickerson or Jurgens could slide over from guard to center, or the Birds could find their next center in free agency or the draft.

The NFL legal tampering window begins at noon Monday, with free agency officially starting Wednesday at 4 p.m. when the new league year begins.