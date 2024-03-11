5 NFL free agent WR targets for Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best skill position groups in the NFL with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert.

But, behind those three, there's not much depth at wide receiver or tight end. Quez Watkins is a free agent, but it's unlikely the Eagles bring him back after underwhelming play the past two years.

The Eagles have a lot of money invested into Brown and Goedert, and an extension is looming ahead for Smith, so don't expect them to make a big splash at wide receiver in free agency.

The free agent wide receiver class isn't as deep as other positions, but here are five players the Birds could target to add depth:

1. Noah Brown, Houston Texans

For the team's third wide receiver behind Smith and Brown, they've targeted a field stretcher like Watkins. But Noah Brown is a different type of a wideout. He's a bigger body at 6 feet, 2 inches, and 215 pounds and can play on the outside.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 15: Noah Brown #85 of the Houston Texans runs with the ball during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at NRG Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Houston, Texas. / Getty Images

In 10 games last season for the Houston Texans, Brown hauled in 33 catches for 555 yards and three scores. He also has experience with new Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore from his time in Dallas with the Cowboys.

Brown is projected to earn a three-year, $16.8 million deal, per Spotrac.

2. D.J. Chark, Carolina Panthers

D.J. Chark fits the field stretching role the Eagles are usually looking for behind Brown and Smith.

Playing in a poor offense with rookie quarterback Bryce Young, Chark had 35 catches for 525 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 07: DJ Chark Jr. #17 of the Carolina Panthers carries the ball during the first half of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. JARED C TILTON / Getty Images

Chark has dealt with injuries over the past couple of seasons, but he's still 27 years old. He's projected to earn a one-year, $10.9 million deal, per Spotrac.

3. Cedrick Wilson Jr., Miami Dolphins

For the past two seasons, Cedrick Wilson Jr. was the Miami Dolphins' third wideout behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Last season, he had 22 catches for 296 yards and three scores.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 07: Cedrick Wilson Jr. #11 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after a first down during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. / Getty Images

The 28-year-old also has experience with Moore from his time with the Cowboys.

4. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears

Adding Darnell Mooney as the team's third wideout behind Brown and Smith would be ideal for the Eagles, but he's likely going to be too expensive. Spotrac is projecting him to earn a four-year, $41.9 million contract in free agency.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Darnell Mooney #11 of the Chicago Bears warms up prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. / Getty Images

Mooney can stretch the field and play in the slot. He had a 1,055-yard season in 2021, but his production dipped the past two seasons.

In 2023, Mooney had 31 catches for 414 yards and one touchdown.

5. Olamide Zacchaeus, Philadelphia Eagles

Olamide Zacchaeus eventually took over Watkins' role as the team's third wideout midway through the 2023 season, but he didn't have much production to show for it.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 26: Olamide Zaccheaus #13 of the Philadelphia Eagles makes a catch during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field on November 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Perry Knotts / Getty Images

The St. Joseph's Prep High School product had 10 catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games for the Eagles. Spotrac projects him to earn a one-year, $2.6 million deal.