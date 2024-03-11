5 NFL free agent WR targets for Philadelphia Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best skill position groups in the NFL with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert.
But, behind those three, there's not much depth at wide receiver or tight end. Quez Watkins is a free agent, but it's unlikely the Eagles bring him back after underwhelming play the past two years.
The Eagles have a lot of money invested into Brown and Goedert, and an extension is looming ahead for Smith, so don't expect them to make a big splash at wide receiver in free agency.
The free agent wide receiver class isn't as deep as other positions, but here are five players the Birds could target to add depth:
1. Noah Brown, Houston Texans
For the team's third wide receiver behind Smith and Brown, they've targeted a field stretcher like Watkins. But Noah Brown is a different type of a wideout. He's a bigger body at 6 feet, 2 inches, and 215 pounds and can play on the outside.
In 10 games last season for the Houston Texans, Brown hauled in 33 catches for 555 yards and three scores. He also has experience with new Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore from his time in Dallas with the Cowboys.
Brown is projected to earn a three-year, $16.8 million deal, per Spotrac.
2. D.J. Chark, Carolina Panthers
D.J. Chark fits the field stretching role the Eagles are usually looking for behind Brown and Smith.
Playing in a poor offense with rookie quarterback Bryce Young, Chark had 35 catches for 525 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games.
Chark has dealt with injuries over the past couple of seasons, but he's still 27 years old. He's projected to earn a one-year, $10.9 million deal, per Spotrac.
3. Cedrick Wilson Jr., Miami Dolphins
For the past two seasons, Cedrick Wilson Jr. was the Miami Dolphins' third wideout behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Last season, he had 22 catches for 296 yards and three scores.
The 28-year-old also has experience with Moore from his time with the Cowboys.
4. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears
Adding Darnell Mooney as the team's third wideout behind Brown and Smith would be ideal for the Eagles, but he's likely going to be too expensive. Spotrac is projecting him to earn a four-year, $41.9 million contract in free agency.
Mooney can stretch the field and play in the slot. He had a 1,055-yard season in 2021, but his production dipped the past two seasons.
In 2023, Mooney had 31 catches for 414 yards and one touchdown.
5. Olamide Zacchaeus, Philadelphia Eagles
Olamide Zacchaeus eventually took over Watkins' role as the team's third wideout midway through the 2023 season, but he didn't have much production to show for it.
The St. Joseph's Prep High School product had 10 catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games for the Eagles. Spotrac projects him to earn a one-year, $2.6 million deal.