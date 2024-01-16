Brandon Graham says he wants to return to Philadelphia Eagles for 1 more season: "It'll be my farewell tour"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jason Kelce is reportedly retiring after the Philadelphia Eagles' ugly playoff exit, but Brandon Graham isn't ready to hang up the cleats yet.

RELATED: Eagles fans react to Jason Kelce retiring: "He is Philadelphia"

Following the team's 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs, Graham said in the locker room he'd like to come back for one more year with the Eagles before joining Kelce in retirement.

"It'll be my farewell tour next year if the Eagles want to do it one more time, I'd would love to be here for another year because I know we got something special... I'll be done next year," Graham said.

Graham said the 2023 season was the hardest he's had as a captain of the team.

After posting a career-high in sacks in the 2022 season, Graham only had three sacks last season to go along with 16 total tackles. In the Eagles' playoff loss vs. the Bucs, he had five tackles, including one sack.

Graham, 35, was drafted by the Eagles in the first round of the NFL draft in 2010 out of the University of Michigan. He's played the most regular season games in franchise history after he passed former longtime kicker David Akers in the 2023 season and hopes to add to that during his farewell tour.

RELATED: Jason Kelce is retiring, but we'll always remember his best moments as an Eagle

Graham solidified his spot in Eagles history by helping the Birds win their first Super Bowl during the 2017 season and strip-sacking New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter.

Graham, who will be a free agent this offseason, said it's tough knowing he, Kelce and potentially Fletcher Cox won't be playing with one another next season, but he's optimistic about the team's future in the 2024 season.

"Like I say, we're going to be better next year," Graham said. "I know Howie is already thinking about the offseason, what he's going to do, work his magic, see what he does and this organization is going to get it right."

Will Fletcher Cox be back next season?

Another all-time Eagle, Fletcher Cox, declined to speak with the media following the loss against the Bucs, but he posted a picture of him, Kelce and Graham on Instagram Tuesday.

Take what you want from that cryptic picture.

Cox, like Graham, is also a free agent this offseason.

Cox, 33, had another productive year for the Birds in the 2023 season, posting five sacks and a combined 33 tackles.

Before returning to the Birds on a one-year deal in March, Cox reportedly turned down bigger offers from other teams across the NFL. There's a good chance that happens again this offseason.

Is Lane Johnson returning?

Don't worry Eagles, fans. Lane Johnson, another member of the Eagles' core four, isn't going anywhere.

The All-Pro right tackle is under contract through the 2026 season after signing an extension in 2023, and he said he thinks he has a couple more good years left.

Lane Johnson after loss to Bucs in NFL playoffs

Johnson told the Eagles' team website following the extension he wants to eventually retire with the franchise.

"I want to make it special," Johnson said. "We're going to miss some guys, but yeah, like I said, I think I have a few good years left and I'm going to take this [expletive] to the limit. I'm going to become the best leader I can, the best player I can. I still feel like I have a lot left in the tank, so I'm trying to go out with a bang. I promise you whatever time I have left, I'm going you everything I got. I got to make improvements as a leader, I got to make improvements as a player, but I'm going to give this town everything I have, so hopefully next year we're not here having this conversation."