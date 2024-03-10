Spend big on Xavier McKinney? 5 NFL free agent safety targets for Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles had one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL in the 2023 season. But general manager Howie Roseman will look to change that in NFL free agency this week.

The Eagles have a major need at safety and only have two players on the roster in Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown, who tore his ACL in the final week of the regular season in 2023.

Roseman and the Eagles have previously spent big on safety in free agency. In 2016, the Eagles signed Rodney McLeod to a five-year, $35 million contract and extended former safety Malcolm Jenkins.

Here are some safeties the Eagles could target in NFL free agency:

1. Xavier McKinney, New York Giants

The Eagles are familiar with the top safety on the market.

Xavier McKinney, 24, was one of the best safeties in the league last season for the New York Giants. He played in 17 games and had 78 tackles, three interceptions and 11 pass deflections. He also had one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

McKinney has nine interceptions since entering the league but has dealt with injuries throughout his career and only played 49 total games in four seasons.

If he signs with the Birds, McKinney would reunite several college teammates from the University of Alabama, including Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and Landon Dickerson.

Spotrac projects McKinney will earn a five-year, $52 million contract in free agency.

2. Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos

Justin Simmons has been one of the top safeties in the NFL over the past several years, and he became a free agent last week.

Simmons, 30, has earned All-Pro honors (all Second Team) four times and earned two trips to the Pro Bowl. He also shined under new Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio while he was the head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2019-21.

Simmons is versatile and has experience playing in the slot, box and at free safety.

Simmons has 30 interceptions since entering the league in 2016, which ranks first in the NFL, per StatMuse. Spotrac projects him to earn a two-year, $22 million contract in free agency.

3. C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Detroit Lions

C.J. Gardner-Johnson didn't have the best exit from the Eagles in the 2022 season, but there's a chance he could return for the 2024 season.

Gardner-Johnson, 26, is still young and would bring plenty of versatility to the safety position as he did in the 2022 season when the Eagles went to the Super Bowl.

Gardner-Johnson was out most of last year after he tore his pectoral in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks. He signed with the Lions on a one-year, $6.5 million deal, and the Birds might be able to get him for cheaper than that.

4. DeShon Elliott, Miami Dolphins

Like Simmons, Elliott also has experience playing in the Fangio defense.

Last season for the Miami Dolphins, Elliott played and started 15 games for the Dolphins and recorded 82 tackles, one interception and seven pass deflections.

Before the 2023 season with the Dolphins, Elliott played with the Lions and Baltimore Ravens, and he does come with some injury concerns. He was placed on injured reserve three times throughout his career for season-ending injuries.

Elliott played on a one-year, $1.7 million contract with the Dolphins last season.

5. Jeremy Chinn, Carolina Panthers

As a rookie, Jeremy Chinn looked like he was going to be a future building block for the Carolina Panthers. But four years later, he's slated to hit the open market.

Chinn finished second in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Voting in 2020 after he was selected in the second round out of Southern Illinois University. He had another impressive year in his second season, posting 107 tackles, five pass deflections, one interception, one forced fumble and one recovered fumble.

But his numbers went south over the past two years.

In the 2023 season, Chinn only played 39% of Carolina's defensive snaps after playing more than 90% each season. He also dealt with a quad injury in the 2023 season and played 12 games, including eight starts.

Chinn is another versatile defender and could help the Birds by playing in the slot, in the box or deep safety.