Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley fires back at Tiki Barber after "dead to me" comments

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It didn't take long for new Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley to get backlash for signing with an NFC East rival after playing the first six years of his career with the New York Giants.

Tiki Barber, a former Giants running back who's now a host on WFAN, said Barkley is "dead" to him after reportedly signing a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Eagles on Monday.

"You're dead to us, Saquon," Barber said. "Good luck, you're dead to me."

Barkley didn't take long to respond on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the comments went viral on social media.

"@TikiBarber lol yup you're the prime example of loyalty to a team.. I got the deal I wanted, secured more [guaranteed money] which wasn't given to me before… so if fans are gonna hate me for that so be it! But I never turned my back on my teammates and always had theirs," Barkley wrote on X.

Barkley's reference to "loyalty to a team" is likely in regards to when Barber announced he would retire at the end of the season in 2006 midway through the year, which he was highly criticized for. The Giants then went on to win the Super Bowl the following season over the New England Patriots

"@TikiBarber you been a hater since I got to New York … and all the 'Dead to me' talk don't smile in my face when you see me," he added.

The comments from Barber come after he said last week that Barkley signing with the Eagles would be "insulting to his Giant history and legacy."

The first Eagles-Giants game of the 2024 season will surely be circled on everyone's calendars.

Barkley, one of the best running backs in the NFL, rushed for 962 yards -- 3.9 yards per carry -- and hauled in 41 catches for 280 yards and 10 total touchdowns behind a poor offensive line.

Barkley grew up in Coplay, Pennsylvania, in the Lehigh Valley and played high school football at Whitehall before starring at Penn State University.

The Eagles reportedly made a few other moves of the first day of legal tampering by signing New York Jets defensive end Bryce Huff, New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun and extending guard Landon Dickerson.