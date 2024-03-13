Jake Elliott agrees to 4-year contract extension with Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Eagles and Jake Elliott agreed to a four-year contract extension Wednesday that will keep the kicker in Philadelphia through 2028.

Elliott is coming off an Eagles record-breaking season. The 29-year-old made 30 of 32 field goals in 2023, setting the single-season record for field goal percentage (93.8%) and 50-plus-yard field goals (7). He ended the 2023 season, including the NFL playoffs, by making 15 straight field goals.

The Eagles signed Elliott off the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad after Caleb Sturgis was injured in Week 1 of the 2017 season.

Elliott set an Eagles record in his first-ever game at Lincoln Financial Field with a 61-yard walk-off field goal against the New York Giants. He also owns the longest postseason field goal in franchise history, kicking a 53-yarder to beat the Atlanta Falcons in 2018.

He also owns the Eagles' record for most 50-plus yard field goals with 26.

Elliott made the NFC Pro Bowl team in 2021 and was a second-team All-Pro last season.

Cincinnati drafted Elliott in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft out of the University of Memphis.

By extending Elliott, the Eagles have locked up their kicker, punter and long snapper in two days.

On Tuesday, the Birds extended punter Braden Mann and signed long snapper Rick Lovato.

Philadelphia has been busy during the NFL's legal tampering window by agreeing to sign running back Saquon Barkley, wide receiver DeVante Parker, offensive lineman Matt Hennessy, defensive end Bryce Huff, linebacker Zack Baun and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Free agents can officially sign their contracts once the new league year begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday.