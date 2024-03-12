Philadelphia Eagles, WR DeVante Parker reach agreement on 1-year deal: report

Saquon Barkley to sign with Philadelphia Eagles, beefs with Tiki Barber

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles added some depth on Tuesday and reached an agreement with former New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker, ESPN reported.

Parker's deal with the Eagles will be for 1-year, $4.69 million, according to ESPN. But the Eagles will only have to pay $1.2 million of the contract and the Patriots will be paying the rest, ESPN reported.

"DeVante is thrilled and grateful to become a Philadelphia Eagle and to help this elite organization win a championship," Parker's agent Jimmy Gould told ESPN.

Parker, 31, has spent the past two seasons with the Patriots. In the 2023 season, Parker had 33 catches for 394 yards in 13 games.

Overall in his nine-year career, Parker has 402 catches, 5,660 yards and 27 touchdowns. He spent the first seven years of his career with the Miami Dolphins.

Entering free agency, the Eagles had a need at wideout behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The team's backup wide receivers, Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus, are both free agents.

Return specialist Britain Covey will also be back as the team's fifth wideout for the 2024 season. The Birds could also address the position in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Eagles have been busy so far in free agency by adding former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, former New York Jets defensive end Bryce Huff, extending guard Landon Dickerson and several other moves.