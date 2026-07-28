2026 Eagles training camp storylines, players to watch and more

The Philadelphia Eagles report to training camp today after an offseason filled with changes on the offensive side of the ball.

A.J. Brown got traded to the New England Patriots. Longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland stepped down. And the Eagles have a new offensive coordinator again as Sean Mannion replaced Kevin Patullo.

The Birds report to the Jefferson Health Training Complex for training camp today, but the team's first practice will be Wednesday morning. Here are storylines and players to watch as training camp begins ahead of the 2026 season.

All eyes on Jalen Hurts, Sean Mannion in new Eagles offense

After an underwhelming year for the Eagles' offense, quarterback Jalen Hurts has another new offensive coordinator.

Patullo is gone, and Mannion, who is entering his third year as an NFL coach after spending the last two with the Green Bay Packers, will be tasked with getting Philadelphia's offense back on track. Having a new offensive coordinator is nothing new for Hurts. Mannion will be the seventh play caller he's had since being drafted by the Eagles.

Mannion has a background in the Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay systems, which are a different type of offense than Hurts has operated in throughout his career in Philadelphia. The scheme will feature more under-center, play-action and throws over the middle of the field.

Mannion's ability to connect with Hurts and put him in the right position will be key to the team's success in the 2026 season.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 2: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass the ball during OTA offseason workouts at Jefferson Health Training Complex on June 2, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

Which offensive line will the Eagles get in 2026?

While Hurts and Mannion will be key to Philadelphia's success, so will the offensive line's ability to stay healthy.

In 2024, the Eagles' offensive line was dominant, paving the way for running back Saquon Barkley to have a historic year en route to a Super Bowl win.

But in 2025, the Eagles' offensive line was never fully healthy.

The Eagles return all five starters from last season in right tackle Lane Johnson, left tackle Jordan Mailata, left guard Landon Dickerson, center Cam Jurgens and right guard Tyler Steen.

Last year, Jurgens and Dickerson appeared never to be fully recovered from their injuries in the 2024 season. They both traveled to Colombia in the offseason to undergo stem cell therapy for their injuries.

Johnson also missed the Eagles' last eight games of the season, including their playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Johnson and Mailata both spoke highly of Mannion's system throughout the offseason, especially that they now won't be left on an island in the new offensive scheme.

But for the first time in 13 seasons, Stoutland won't be coaching the team's offensive line. Chris Kuper replaced the ex-Philadelphia offensive line coach after he stepped down.

Does Howie Roseman have another move up his sleeve?

Howie Roseman has made plenty of moves during training camp to add to the roster, so does the Eagles general manager have another deal in the works?

One position to watch in training camp is safety, which is likely the weakest spot of Philadelphia's roster.

Heading into training camp, Andrew Mukuba and Marcus Epps headline the safety group. The Birds also plan to play All-Pro cornerback Cooper DeJean at safety in base.

But a move like adding C.J. Gardner-Johnson before the 2022 season could be something the Birds look to do at the end of camp.

Eagles players to watch in training camp

Makai Lemon

While DeVonta Smith will replace most of the production left behind by Brown, the Eagles also made a significant investment in Makai Lemon by leapfrogging the Pittsburgh Steelers and selecting him in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft.

Lemon, the Biletnikoff winner last season at USC, missed part of OTAs and all of mandatory minicamp with a hamstring injury, but he's fully healthy heading into camp. He'll have a chance to produce right away and compete for targets with newcomers Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 23: Makai Lemon of USC celebrates after being selected twentieth overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles during Round One of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Emilee Chinn / Getty Images

Jalen Carter

How healthy will Jalen Carter be in training camp?

When healthy, Carter has the potential to be one of the most disruptive defensive linemen in all of football, but an injury to both his shoulders forced him to miss multiple games last season. Carter was also ejected in the 2025 season opener after spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Carter and the Eagles are negotiating on a new contract, but have yet to reach a deal. He didn't participate in team drills during mandatory minicamp in June, but head coach Nick Sirianni declined to say whether it was injury- or contract-related.

Other Eagles dates to know

The Eagles will get to face Brown, their former star wide receiver, in joint practices against the Patriots on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

On Aug. 25, the Eagles will hold their annual open practice at Lincoln Financial Field. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and all ticket proceeds will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.