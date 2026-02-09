Eagles to hire Chris Kuper as Jeff Stoutland's replacement as offensive line coach, report says

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly found Jeff Stoutland's replacement.

The Eagles will hire Chris Kuper as their next offensive line coach, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Kuper spent the past four seasons coaching the Minnesota Vikings' O-line, where he briefly crossed paths with Sean Mannion, Philadelphia's new offensive coordinator.

The 43-year-old played eight seasons with the Denver Broncos before starting his coaching career in 2015. He spent one season coaching the O-line for Columbine High School in Colorado before making the leap to the NFL. He began his pro coaching career as an offensive quality control coach with the Miami Dolphins in 2016 and was later promoted to assistant O-line coach.

He left Miami for Denver, serving as Vic Fangio's assistant O-line coach from 2019-21 when the now-Eagles defensive coordinator was the Broncos' head coach. He joined Kevin O'Connell's coaching staff in Minnesota in 2022 and spent the past four seasons coaching the Vikings' O-line.

In 2022, Kuper was the offensive line coach when Mannion was signed to the Vikings' practice squad.

Kuper will take over for Stoutland, who announced last week he was leaving the team after 13 seasons. Stoutland leaves the organization after coaching the Birds' O-line for four different head coaches and being widely respected as one of the league's most respected position coaches.

Kuper will be the Eagles' fourth new hire on the offensive coaching staff. Mannion was officially announced as the OC last month, and the team has reportedly hired ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard as pass game coordinator and former Green Bay Packers wide receivers coach Ryan Mahaffey as run game coordinator and tight ends coach.