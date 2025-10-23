Eagles' oft-injured Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson unveils just how banged up he is

The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line hasn't played at the elite level the organization is accustomed to. How can a unit with two All-Pro offensive tackles, a Pro Bowl left guard and a Pro Bowl center struggle as significantly as this unit has through seven games?

Injuries have something to do with it. That's the case for Landon Dickerson anyway.

Dickerson admitted the obvious this week. The Pro Bowl left guard has been battling injuries that have hindered him throughout the season. From training camp, Dickerson was battling injuries as he had surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee. He returned in time for the season opener, but suffered a back injury in September.

Then Dickerson suffered an ankle injury earlier this month, missing the Week 6 loss to the New York Giants. On top of all these injuries, Dickerson had knee surgery after the Super Bowl in February.

"After 13 surgeries, I'm not managing much," Dickerson said regarding managing his injuries.

Dickerson was also a limited participant in Wednesday's practice with back and ankle injuries.

"It's s-----," Dickerson said. "You start off the year having surgery, and you don't get back to 100%. You try and go play, you're getting messed up again. And you kind of get into a cycle of that. But yeah, it's just football."

Dickerson has battled more than injuries this season, and it's affecting his performance on the field. He's allowed three sacks in 158 pass-blocking snaps this season and a career-high 8.2% pressure rate allowed per drop-back. The Eagles' offensive line has also struggled in the wake of Dickerson's injury, allowing 21 sacks (6th in the NFL) and a sack rate of 9.7% (27th).

The run game has struggled to get going as well. Not only do the Eagles average 3.3 yards per carry (31st in the NFL), but they have just a 39.3% conversion rate running the ball on third down (29th). The 1.06 yards before contact is also 23rd in the league, a product of Saquon Barkley averaging just 3.3 yards per carry.

This is what makes Dickerson's injuries all the more frustrating. He was starting to get back to being the dominant player he was before the ankle injury, which was another setback. He's expected to play against the Giants on Sunday.

"I had definitely started feeling better in that game," Dickerson said. "Yeah, then you end up having that, and you go back and do it all over again."

Not only is Dickerson battling injuries, but there's a chance he may be moving positions this week. Cam Jurgens suffered a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Vikings, and Brett Toth filled in at center. Dickerson has played center at Florida State and Alabama, and has filled in there for the Eagles as an emergency option.

That option may be available Sunday as Jurgens didn't practice to start the week, and is trending in the direction of not playing Sunday. The Eagles could go with Dickerson at center, or keep him at left guard and stick with Toth.

"Kind of whatever they think the best option is," Dickerson said. "We always try to keep at least three guys who can play center on game day. So, I know Cam's (Jurgens) in that rotation, Brett (Toth), me. I know we got Drew Kendall. So kind of wherever they think getting the best five guys out there is."

No matter what injuries Dickerson has, he'll battle through them. Dickerson admitted he's only at 70-75%, yet he'll manage.

"That's the thing. It's how you base your 100%," Dickerson said. "I base my 100% off where I can be at this time, not where I was at any point in life."