Eagles land starting safety in trade with New Orleans Saints
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been unclear who would be starting next to safety Marcus Epps in Week 1 against Detriot, but according to reports, the Eagles just filled that void in an unexpected trade on Tuesday morning. The Eagles acquired safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from the Saints.
The Birds are sending a 5th-round pick in the 2023 draft and worst of their two 6th-round picks in 2024 to the Saints in return, according to ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
The Eagles will also get the Saints' 2025 7th-round pick.
Schefter reports that extension talks between the Saints and Gardner-Johnson broke down and their focus shifted to trading him.
Tuesday is cutdown day for the NFL. The Eagles are required to have their 53-man roster completed by 4 p.m.
for more features.