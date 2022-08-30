Watch CBS News
Eagles land starting safety in trade with New Orleans Saints

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been unclear who would be starting next to safety Marcus Epps in Week 1 against Detriot, but according to reports, the Eagles just filled that void in an unexpected trade on Tuesday morning. The Eagles acquired safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from the Saints. 

The Birds are sending a 5th-round pick in the 2023 draft and worst of their two 6th-round picks in 2024 to the Saints in return, according to ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter. 

The Eagles will also get the Saints' 2025 7th-round pick.

Schefter reports that extension talks between the Saints and Gardner-Johnson broke down and their focus shifted to trading him. 

Tuesday is cutdown day for the NFL. The Eagles are required to have their 53-man roster completed by 4 p.m. 

August 30, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

