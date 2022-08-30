Eagles land starting safety in trade with New Orleans Saints

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been unclear who would be starting next to safety Marcus Epps in Week 1 against Detriot, but according to reports, the Eagles just filled that void in an unexpected trade on Tuesday morning. The Eagles acquired safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from the Saints.

The Birds are sending a 5th-round pick in the 2023 draft and worst of their two 6th-round picks in 2024 to the Saints in return, according to ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

The Eagles will also get the Saints' 2025 7th-round pick.

Full trade terms:



🏈Eagles receive safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Saints’ 7th-round pick in 2025.



🏈Saints receive the Eagles’ 5th-round pick in 2023 and the worse of their two 6th-round picks in 2024. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022

Schefter reports that extension talks between the Saints and Gardner-Johnson broke down and their focus shifted to trading him.

Shocker: The #Saints are trading DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the #Eagles, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. After extension talks broke down, the focus shifted from keeping Gardner-Johnson to trading him. Philly lands a starter. pic.twitter.com/k6bxvziA84 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

Tuesday is cutdown day for the NFL. The Eagles are required to have their 53-man roster completed by 4 p.m.