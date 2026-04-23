Who is Makai Lemon, the Philadelphia Eagles' first pick in the 2026 NFL draft?

The Philadelphia Eagles moved up three spots in the 2026 NFL draft Thursday night to select USC wide receiver Makai Lemon.

The Eagles sent the Dallas Cowboys No. 23 overall and two fourth-rounders in this year's draft for No. 20 overall to pick Lemon.

Who is Makai Lemon?

Lemon became the third wide receiver selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft, behind Ohio State's Carnell Tate and Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson.

Lemon, a former five-star recruit in high school, won the Biletnikoff Award last season as a junior at USC, which goes to the best wide receiver in college football.

Lemon had 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games for the Trojans. He also earned First-team Associated Press All-American and First-team All-Big Ten Conference honors in his junior season.

Lemon, who grew up in California and has Native Hawaiian roots, was named the Polynesian College Football Co-Player of the Year in 2025.

CBS Sports had Lemon ranked as the No. 2 wide receiver prospect in the draft.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 23: Makai Lemon (R) of USC poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (L) after being selected twentieth overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles during Round One of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Emilee Chinn / Getty Images

A.J. Brown trade appears likely after Eagles select Makai Lemon

After the Eagles drafted Lemon, an A.J. Brown trade appears imminent.

The selection comes after a report that Brown is likely to be traded to the New England Patriots after June 1, where it would make more sense, salary-cap-wise, for the Birds to deal their star wide receiver.

The rumors and reports of the Eagles dealing Brown have swirled this offseason, especially after he voiced his frustrations about the team's offense numerous times in the 2025 season.

With Brown likely gone, the Eagles have spent this offseason retooling their wide receiver depth chart.



DeVonta Smith is set to become the No. 1 wideout in the 2026 season and the Eagles made several other moves to add talent before the draft.

Earlier this month, the Eagles acquired Dontayvion Wicks in a trade with the Green Bay Packers and gave him a one-year contract extension. They also signed wide receivers Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore in free agency.

Now, Lemon will join Philadelphia's receiving room and compete for a role on the offense.

Eagles' remaining 2026 NFL draft picks

Round 2: 54th overall (own pick)

54th overall (own pick) Round 3: 68th overall (from New York Jets via Haason Reddick trade

68th overall (from New York Jets via Round 3: 98th overall (compensatory pick)

98th overall (compensatory pick) Round 5: 178th overall (compensatory pick)

178th overall (compensatory pick) Round 6: 197th overall (from the Atlanta Falcons via Sydney Brown trade)

This is a developing story and will be updated.