See the full Philadelphia Eagles schedule for the 2026 NFL season
The Philadelphia Eagles open the 2026 NFL season with an NFC East clash against the Washington Commanders and will play on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.
Here's Philadelphia's 2026 regular-season schedule.
Philadelphia Eagles 2026 schedule
- Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. vs. Washington Commanders
- Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. at Tennessee Titans
- Week 3: Monday, Sept. 28 at 8:15 p.m. at Chicago Bears
- Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 9:30 a.m. vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London
- Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. vs. Carolina Panthers
- Week 7: Monday, Oct. 26 at 8:15 p.m. vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Week 8: Sunday, Nov. 1 at 8:20 p.m. at Commanders
- Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m. vs. New York Giants
- Week 10: Bye week
- Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22 at 4:25 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 12: Thursday (Thanksgiving), Nov. 26 at 4:30 p.m. at Cowboys
- Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6 at 4:25 p.m. at Arizona Cardinals
- Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Week 15: Saturday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Week 16: Thursday (Christmas Eve), Dec. 24 at 8:15 p.m. vs. Houston Texans
- Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3 at 8:20 p.m. at San Francisco 49ers
- Week 18: at Giants, TBD
This is a developing story and will be updated.