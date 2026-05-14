Watch CBS News
Sports

See the full Philadelphia Eagles schedule for the 2026 NFL season

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

The Philadelphia Eagles open the 2026 NFL season with an NFC East clash against the Washington Commanders and will play on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve. 

Here's Philadelphia's 2026 regular-season schedule.

Philadelphia Eagles 2026 schedule

  • Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. vs. Washington Commanders
  • Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. at Tennessee Titans
  • Week 3: Monday, Sept. 28 at 8:15 p.m. at Chicago Bears
  • Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Rams
  • Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 9:30 a.m. vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London
  • Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. vs. Carolina Panthers 
  • Week 7: Monday, Oct. 26 at 8:15 p.m. vs. Dallas Cowboys
  • Week 8: Sunday, Nov. 1 at 8:20 p.m. at Commanders 
  • Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m. vs. New York Giants
  • Week 10: Bye week
  • Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22 at 4:25 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Week 12: Thursday (Thanksgiving), Nov. 26 at 4:30 p.m. at Cowboys
  • Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6 at 4:25 p.m. at Arizona Cardinals
  • Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Colts
  • Week 15: Saturday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. vs. Seattle Seahawks
  • Week 16: Thursday (Christmas Eve), Dec. 24 at 8:15 p.m. vs. Houston Texans
  • Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3 at 8:20 p.m. at San Francisco 49ers
  • Week 18: at Giants, TBD

This is a developing story and will be updated.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue