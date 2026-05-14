See the full Philadelphia Eagles schedule for the 2026 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles open the 2026 NFL season with an NFC East clash against the Washington Commanders and will play on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.

Here's Philadelphia's 2026 regular-season schedule.

Philadelphia Eagles 2026 schedule

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. vs. Washington Commanders

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. at Tennessee Titans

Week 3: Monday, Sept. 28 at 8:15 p.m. at Chicago Bears

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 9:30 a.m. vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 7: Monday, Oct. 26 at 8:15 p.m. vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 8: Sunday, Nov. 1 at 8:20 p.m. at Commanders

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m. vs. New York Giants

Week 10: Bye week

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22 at 4:25 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 12: Thursday (Thanksgiving), Nov. 26 at 4:30 p.m. at Cowboys

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6 at 4:25 p.m. at Arizona Cardinals

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 15: Saturday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 16: Thursday (Christmas Eve), Dec. 24 at 8:15 p.m. vs. Houston Texans

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3 at 8:20 p.m. at San Francisco 49ers

Week 18: at Giants, TBD

This is a developing story and will be updated.