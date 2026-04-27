Philadelphia Eagles exercise 5th-year options for Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith

The Philadelphia Eagles exercised the fifth-year options for Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith on Monday, the team announced. The former Georgia Bulldogs are now under contract through the 2027 season.

The deadline for the Birds to exercise Smith and Carter's fifth-year options on their rookie contracts was on May 1. Carter will earn $27.1 million in 2027, while Smith is set to receive $13.7 million, according to Spotrac.

Carter and Smith were both first-round picks by the Eagles in the 2023 NFL draft out of Georgia, where they won back-to-back national championships. They each played pivotal roles on Philadelphia's defense en route to the franchise's second Super Bowl title in 2024.

Carter, who was picked 9th overall in the 2023 NFL draft, earned Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2024 and has been named to the Pro Bowl twice, including in 2025.

Last season, Carter dealt with injuries to both of his shoulders and played in 11 games. He had 33 tackles, 29 pressures, 12 quarterback hits and three sacks.

Nolan Smith, the 30th overall pick in the 2025 draft, also dealt with an injury in the 2025 season. He reinjured his triceps, an injury he played through and had surgery on after the team's Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 11 games last season, Smith had 31 tackles and three sacks. Smith owns the franchise record for the most sacks in a single postseason with four in the season the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX.

Earlier this offseason, the Eagles signed fellow former Georgia Bulldog Jordan Davis to a three-year contract extension after he had a career year in 2025.

The Birds primarily focused on offense in the 2026 NFL draft, but they added a key piece to their pass rush when they acquired edge rusher Jonathan Greenard in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings.