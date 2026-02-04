Jeff Stoutland, Philadelphia Eagles' longtime OL coach, is leaving the team after 13 seasons

Longtime Philadelphia Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland is leaving the organization.

Stoutland, who had been with the Eagles since 2013 when he joined then-head coach Chip Kelly's staff, made the announcement on social media Wednesday night.

"Philadelphia, I've decided my time coaching with the Eagles has come to an end," Stoutland wrote. "When I arrived here in 2013, I did not know what I was signing up for. I quickly learned what this city demands. But more importantly, what it gives back. The past 13 years have been the great privilege of my coaching career. I didn't just work here, I became one of you. Stout out."

Stoutland, who will turn 64 on Feb. 10, is one of the most respected offensive line coaches in the NFL. He was the longest-tenured coach on Philadelphia's staff and worked on three different coaching staffs — Kelly's, Doug Pederson's and Nick Sirianni's. In 2018, Stoutland added the title of run game coordinator, which he held until he left the team.

Over his 13 seasons in Philadelphia, Stoutland helped develop key pieces on the team's offensive line and made it to three Super Bowl championships, including bringing two Lombardi Trophies to Philly.

The offensive lines led by Stoutland set franchise records over his 13 seasons with the team, including blocking for two different NFL rushing leaders in LeSean McCoy in 2013 and Saquon Barkley in 2024.

"The Philadelphia Eagles thank Jeff Stoutland for his legendary contributions to the game of football at the college and professional levels," the Eagles wrote in a statement in part. "Stout's influence throughout football is immense, having helped countless players reach their true potential, including many who went on to earn All-Pro honors and some who developed into Hall of Fame talents."

With Stoutland gone, Philadelphia's offensive coaching staff will look different next season.

Last week, the team hired former Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion to replace Kevin Patullo at offensive coordinator.

Stoutland's departure signals the Eagles could have other new faces join the offensive staff in Mannion's first year on the job.

Former players react to Stoutland leaving Eagles

Stoutland, the architect of "Stoutland University," helped several Eagles' offensive linemen earn Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors during his time in Philadelphia.

Stoutland helped lead seven players to 26 Pro Bowls and five players to All-Pro honors, including former center Jason Kelce, right tackle Lane Johnson and left tackle Jordan Mailata.

Kelce said in a post on X Wednesday night that there "is absolutely no one I credit more with the career I had than Jeff Stoutland."

"The consistent passion and his eagerness to teach pushed my teammates, me, and our room to amazing success," Kelce wrote. "More importantly, we became incredibly close as people. It was more than just coaching and teaching, it was his presence and sense of urgency that was unaccepting of mediocrity and potential left behind."

"I love you coach," he added.

Former Eagles Super Bowl champion quarterback Nick Foles commented on Stoutland's Instagram post and said he was the best offensive line coach in NFL history.

"Honor to have played for you Stout!" Foles wrote.

Who is Jeff Stoutland?

Before joining the Eagles in 2013, Stoutland was a longtime offensive line coach at the collegiate level.

Stoutland was the offensive line coach at the University of Alabama, University of Miami, Michigan State University, Syracuse University and Cornell University. He was the interim head coach at Miami for one game after Randy Shannon was fired.

During his two seasons at Alabama, Stoutland won two BCS National Championships.

Stoutland was also the offensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Southern Connecticut State University in two different stints in the 1980s and early 1990s. In between those jobs, he was a graduate assistant at Syracuse for two seasons.

Stoutland is a Staten Island, New York, native.