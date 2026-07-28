Philadelphia Eagles sign Jalen Carter to historic 4-year contract extension

The Philadelphia Eagles reported to training camp Tuesday and made Jalen Carter the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history.

The Eagles and Carter agreed to a four-year contract extension through 2031 Tuesday, the team announced. The contract is worth $152 million with $106 million guaranteed and makes him the highest-paid DT in league history, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

ESPN reported the contract could be worth up to $160 million.

Carter made his second straight Pro Bowl last season despite playing just 11 games because of shoulder injuries and a heel injury. He recorded three sacks and 41 pressures in his third NFL season, while often being doubled and triple-teamed.

He may not have taken the leap in his third season that many expected — and he escaped further discipline after spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the season opener — but he also played hurt. At 25, Carter still has untapped potential and upside, and many believe he could develop into one of the best pass rushers in the league.

The Eagles swapped picks with the Chicago Bears in the 2023 NFL draft to select Carter out of the University of Georgia.

The Carter extension comes after the Birds extended Jordan Davis, another Georgia Bulldog, for three years during the offseason.