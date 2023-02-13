Super Bowl LVII: Eagles lose in heartbreaker to Chiefs

Super Bowl LVII: Eagles lose in heartbreaker to Chiefsget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jalen Hurts vs. Patrick Mahomes. Jason vs. Travis Kelce. Nick Sirianni vs. Andy Reid, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Welcome to Super Bowl Sunday, a day never short of drama and entertainment.
Kickoff for Super Bowl LVII is underway.
Before the game, "Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing the "Lift Every Voice and Sing,". which is also known as the Black national anthem.
Also before the game, Country music's Chris Stapleton will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" and R&B legend Babyface will sign "America the beautiful."
Rihanna will perform the halftime show.
Eagles answer back
The Eagles needed an answer, and they got one bad.
Jalen Hurts scored his third rushing touchdown of the game to tie the game, 35-35, with 5:15 left in the fourth quarter.
He then scored on the two-point conversion on a 2-yard rush.
We'll see if the Eagles defense gets a stop here. They need it badly.
Chiefs add to lead
The Eagles' defense has been getting gashed in the second half, and has let up three touchdowns.
Skyy Moore scored a 4-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to give the Chiefs a 35-27 lead with 9:22 left in the fourth quarter.
The touchdown was set-up by a massive punt return by Kadarius toney that went for 65 yards.
Chiefs take lead over Eagles in fourth quarter
The Eagles' offense will need to answer.
The Chiefs took the lead over the Eagles, 28-27, with 12:04 left in the fourth quarter.
Patrick Mahomes connected with Kadarius Toney for a 5-yard touchdown pass to give the Chiefs a lead.
Jalen Hurts sets Super Bowl rushing record
It's been a historic Super Bowl for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts broke the rushing record for a quarterback, became the second quarterback to rush for two TDs, and the first to throw for a touchdown and run for two.
Hurts surpassed Steve McNair in the third quarter to break the Super Bowl rushing record for a QB. At the time of publication, Hurts has 66 yards on 13 carries.
McNair set the record in 2000 when he ran for 64 yards in the Tennessee Titans' 23-16 loss to the St. Louis Rams.
Jake Elliott boots in FG
Jake Elliot's 33-yard field goal gave the Eagles a 27-21 lead late in the third quarter over the Chiefs.
Chiefs respond in third quarter
Mahomes is still in the game for the Chiefs, and bad ankle or not, he's still doing Mahomes things.
Isiah Pacheco scored on a 1-yard touchdown to cut the Eagles' lead, 24-21, early in the third quarter.
Historic first half for Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts didn't waste any time making Super Bowl history. Hurts on Sunday became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for a touchdown and rush for two, per NFL Research.
Hurts is two rushing yards away from breaking the Super Bowl rushing record by a quarterback.
Jalen Hurts becomes 2nd QB to rush for 2 TDs
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts became the second quarterback in Super Bowl history to rush for two touchdowns. Hurts scored his second TD of the game to give the Eagles a 14-7 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Hurts took a QB draw for four yards for the score.
Hurts tied Chicago Bears quarterback Jim McMahon as the only QBs in Super Bowl history with two rushing touchdowns.
Eagles lead Chiefs at halftime
What a half of football.
The Eagles lead the Kansas City Chiefs, 24-14, at halftime of Super Bowl LVII.
Despite fumbling that ended in a touchdown for the Chiefs, quarterback Jalen Hurts had an exceptional half.
Hurts has completed 16 of his 21 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 63 yards and two rushing scores.
Hurts' second rushing touchdown of the game gave the Eagles the lead late in the second quarter.
A.J. Brown leads the Eagles in receiving with three catches for 74 yards and a touchdown, while DeVonta Smith has six catches for 55 yards.
The Eagles' defense held the Chiefs to one touchdown in the first half.
Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce on an 18-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter that tied the game, 7-7. Kelce leads the Chiefs in receiving with three catches for 60 yards along with that score.
At the end of the first half, Mahomes walked off the field gimpy after taking a hit on third down. It's unclear if he'll return. Chad Henne was warming up at the end of the first half.
Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round.
Jalen Hurts records second rushing TD
After a mistake, Jalen Hurts rebounded with an excellent drive that included a huge fourth down conversion.
Hurts scored his second rushing touchdown on a 4-yard run to take a 21-14 lead over the Chiefs late in the second quarter.
Outside of the turnover on the previous drive, Hurts has played exceptional. He's completed 13 of his 16 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 61 yards and another score.
Chiefs score off Hurts' fumble
An unfortunate sequence of events for the Eagles.
First, the Eagles got called for a false start.
Then, Jalen Hurts fumbled the ball on a rushing attempt, which was scooped by Kansas City linebacker Nick Bolton and returned 44 yards for a touchdown.
The Eagles and Chiefs are tied, 14-14, with 9:39 left in the second quarter.
A.J. Brown scores TD to take lead
The Eagles took the lead against the Chiefs on the first play of the second quarter.
Jalen Hurts connected with A.J. Brown on a 45-yard touchdown pass to give the Eagles a 14-7 lead.
Hurts has completed 8 of his 10 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown. He also has a rushing score.
Brown has two catches for 52 yards, including that touchdown.
Eagles-Chiefs tied after first quarter
After back-to-back scoring drives to open the game, the Eagles and Chiefs are tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Jalen Hurts scored a rushing touchdown, while Travis Kelce hauled one in through the air.
Chiefs doink FG
The Chiefs elected to go for a field goal late in the first quarter after not converting on third down, but Harris Butker doinked a 42-yard attempt off the goal post.
Eagles will take over on their own 24-yard line.
Miles Sanders returns to sideline
After taking a big shot on the first drive of the game, Miles Sanders went into locker room, but he has since returned.
Chiefs answer back
The Chiefs answered back with six play, 75-yard drive to score their first touchdown of the game after the Birds took the lead.
Travis Kelce scored on a 18-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to tie the game, 7-7, midway through the first quarter.
South Jersey native Isiah Pacheco rushed for 29 yards on three carries on the drive.
This game could very well be a shootout.
Eagles strike first in SB
Just like they've done all season, the Eagles ran a quarterback sneak to score.
Jalen Hurts' one-yard rushing touchdown gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVII vs. the Chiefs.
Hurts had a great drive. He completed 4 of his 5 passes for 54 yards, and rushed twice for 12 yards to along with his rushing touchdown.
Chiefs win coss toss
The Chiefs won the coin toss, which was tails, and deferred.
We'll see Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense to start the game.
Nick Sirianni emotional before game
"Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph performs Black national anthem
Watch "Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph sing the "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which is also known as the Black national anthem.
Jalen Hurts' pregame speech
Eagles fans boo Dak Prescott
FOX broadcast picks Eagles in clean-sweep
In a clean sweep, every personality on the FOX Super Bowl broadcast picked the Eagles to win the game.
Sean Payton, Rob Gronkowski, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson and Howie Long all picked the Eagles to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history over the Kansas City Chiefs.
We'll see if that comes to fruition a few hours from now.
Super Bowl LVII: List of Philadelphia area players in big game
The Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will go head-to-head in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
There's plenty of storylines heading into the big game, but there's also some players with ties to the Philadelphia area playing in the Super Bowl.
Damar Hamlin attending Super Bowl LVII
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in Glendale, Arizona, for Super Bowl LVII. The Bills' safety was captured dapping with his childhood friend Eagles running back Miles Sanders during warmups Sunday afternoon.
Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati during a Monday Night Football game in early January. CPR on the field that night saved his life.
Now out of the hospital and back at home, Hamlin is partnering with the American Heart Association to increase awareness about CPR and issue a challenge.
Eagles, Chiefs announce inactives
The Eagles and Chiefs both announced their inactives ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Punter Arrynn Siposs is officially active for the Eagles since he suffered an injury in December. Greg Ward is inactive after getting elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is inactive for the Chiefs, among several other players.
Donna Kelce arrives for Super Bowl LVII
Donna Kelce arrived at Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, about two hours before kickoff between the Eagles and Chiefs.
She's sporting an Eagles and Chiefs jacket that supports both her sons, Jason and Travis.
Phillies SS Bryson Stott starts Eagles chant at Whole Foods
Pitchers and catchers report on Thursday, but Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott is focused on another Philadelphia team.
Stott said Sunday afternoon he got an Eagles chant going at Whole Foods.
"Saw a guy at Whole Foods in an Eagles hat.. "I said Go Birds" and he busted out an E-A-G-L-E-S in the middle of the store," Stott wrote.
Mother Kelce reveals her Super Bowl outfit
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Donna Kelce posted her game day outfit on Twitter Sunday afternoon. She will be cheering for her sons Jason and Travis - for the Eagles and the Chiefs.
The Super Bowl LVII will be a sibling rivalry game. This is the first time two brothers will face off against each other in a Super Bowl.
Excitement for Super Bowl LVII ramping up in Arizona
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles nation is ready for Super Bowl LVII. 20 weeks of play comes down to Sunday.
Fans have great expectations that the Birds will win their first Super Bowl in five years, and their second Vince Lombardi Trophy.
The stadium in Arizona is all lit up and ready to go on Sunday morning for fans to come on through for the big game later.
For now, it's pretty quiet in Arizona but comes kickoff, the place will be filled with Eagles and Chiefs fans.
What's interesting about the stadium is that it has a retractable field and a retractable roof, the first of its kind in all of North America.
It can fit about 63,000 people and can be expanded to fit another 10,000 fans if needed.
Eagles fans got excited for Sunday's matchup by visiting the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Saturday inside the NFL Experience at the PHX Convention Center.
Many say it would mean the world to them to see their Birds hold up that trophy after a Super Bowl win.
"It was everything five years ago and everything this time. It always unites this city and is always exciting to see," an Eagles fan said.
In a few hours, the game will start and we expect Eagles fans to show up at the stadium way ahead of kickoff.
Go Birds!
Eagles' Steichen leads Colts' coaching candidates
PHOENIX (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is the leading candidate to be the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, a person familiar with the team's decision told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because Steichen is coaching the Eagles in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs and a deal hasn't been completed. (more)
Another mural pops up in South Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The page Philadelphia Eagles Frenzy shared this Jalen Hurts mural on their Facebook page Saturday.
CBS Philadelphia recently talked to another mural artist who also painted an Eagles-themed mural in South Philadelphia.
Why we watch football
NEW YORK (CBS) -- People want to share the surprise, the joy, the awe, and the devastation, to share the sense of something exciting unfolding. The snacks are pretty good, too!
New Yorker writer Louisa Thomas says that, in spite of football's violence, audiences will gravitate to the spectacle of Super Bowl LVII to share in the surprise, the joy, the awe - and the devastation - of the sport.
Still looking for a place to watch the Super Bowl?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Some Eagles will make the trip west for the big game, but the majority will be taking in the action in the Delaware Valley.
Here's a list of watch parties, sports bars and other events to watch the Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs this weekend in the Philadelphia area.
Actress Alison Brie roots for the Birds
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The actress known from shows like Glow or Community posted to her social media in support of our Birds. She took it to Instagram after promoting the 2023 movie Somebody I Used to Know in Philadelphia.
Brie wrote: "Good luck tomorrow @philadelphiaeagles."
You are never too young to be an Eagles fan
CBS Philadelphia caught up with some young Birds fans.
A house divided in Burlington County
This family lives under one roof with Eagles and Chiefs fans in one household.
Under my umbrella, ella, ella, eh, eh, eh
Two Eagles Hall Of Famers join pep rally in Delaware County
HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Excitement is building in Eagles nation as the team gets ready to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Saturday, there were pep rallies across our region to cheer on the Birds.
At one rally in Delaware County, two Eagles alumni made an appearance.
It was a passion for the Eagles that drew hundreds of people to Carl's Cards & Collectibles in Havertown on Super Bowl eve.
Read more about what Eagles Hall Of Famers Bill Bergey and David Akers had to say.
What Philly is doing to beef up security for Super Bowl LVII
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As we get closer to the big game --- momentum is building. The poles have been greased and police are teaming up with state and federal agencies as Philly gets ready to celebrate.
The city is ready and we are hoping to see fans celebrating on Broad Street Sunday night. The barricades are up and on Saturday, both the city and police are encouraging fans to cheer on the Birds but do it responsibly.
Philly pride is soaring high with only hours to go until Super Bowl LVII.