NEXT Weather: Super Bowl Sunday soaker for parts of Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The big game is almost here, and for those of us not lucky enough to snag tickets in sunny and warm Phoenix, take solace in the fact that Sunday's temperatures will still remain about 5 degrees above average, despite being chilly.

Let's compare Philly and Phoenix for a sec, shall we?

While a few scattered showers will move in by the early evening in Philly with highs in the 40s, Phoenix will bask in mostly sunny skies, gusty south winds and highs well into the middle 70s. Oh yeah—there's definitely a "sea of green" warning out for AZ as well tomorrow!

Tracking Sunday Showers

A storm system with a pretty intense area of low pressure will start to move in Sunday during the morning hours. If you have plans to start prepping early, you'll be fine, with mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures, but no rain. This system tracks to our east (off the coast) which technically puts us on the "cold" side of the storm. That said, we'll still see just a rain event, as temperatures will remain above freezing all day.

A bulk of the moisture stays across the I-95 corridor and east, which means the Lehigh Valley, Poconos and areas west of Philadelphia have a chance to remain mostly dry.

Showers will move into southern NJ and the shore by 9 a.m., with Philadelphia tracking some scattered showers right after lunchtime.

If you plan to be out at any watch parties through the game, plan accordingly and throw the umbrella in the back seat.

Game-Time Forecast

By 6:30 p.m., expect some scattered showers across the Philadelphia metro. While nothing during the beginning of the game will be heavy in the city, watch for a few heavy downpours near Delco and the Jersey Shore, where up to an inch of rain may fall into the evening and overnight. Along the coast, gusty winds from the southeast could develop, giving way to some minor coastal flooding.

Temperatures by kickoff will be in the low to middle 40s across much of the area.

Post-Game

If all goes well, preparations are being made for those who want to celebrate outside. Know this: prepare to get wet. Showers, some downpours and even some steadier rain area not out of the question from 10 p.m. through midnight. Temperatures by this time will fall into the upper 30s, so while all rain, it'll be a cold rain. Bundle up, grab the poncho—or at least try to limit the time outside. Make sure to budget more time getting home Sunday night, especially if you're out late.

Sneak peek into next week: Dry, sunny and much milder through Wednesday, with highs approaching the 60s.

Stay tuned—and GO BIRDS!