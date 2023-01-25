Watch CBS News
"Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph to perform at Super Bowl

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Jan. 25, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Jan. 25, 2023 (AM) 02:30

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A popular actress with a Philadelphia connection has a big gig coming up.

The NFL hired Sheryl Lee Ralph to perform at this year's Super Bowl.

The actress will be part of the Super Bowl pre-show.

She will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which is known as the Black national anthem.

"Someone wake me up from this dream," Ralph tweeted Thursday.

Ralph plays Philly-bred school teacher Barbara Howard on the hit comedy "Abbott Elementary."

She's also married to Pennsylvania state Sen. Vincent Hughes.

The show, created by Philadelphia native Quinta Brunson, follows the teachers and students at a fictional public school named after one of Brunson's real-life teachers.

Brunson and Ralph won Emmy Awards for the series. Ralph's award acceptance speech received a standing ovation and went viral.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

January 25, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

