Super Sibling Rivalry Bowl with the Kelce brothers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Super Bowl LVII will be a sibling rivalry game. This is the first time two brothers will face off against each other in a Super Bowl.

Here's what the Chiefs' Travis Kelce said about playing against his brother Jason and the Eagles.

"Haven't talked to him yet, but cool scenario to be in," Kelce said. "My mom can't lose. I'll just leave it at that. It's going to be an amazing feeling playing against him and obviously, I respect everybody over there in the Eagles organization. You won't see me talking too much trash because of how much I love my brother, but it's definitely going to be an emotional game, that's for sure," he said.

And his brother did not leave the message unanswered. In a Tweet, Jason Kelce wrote: "Officially done being a Chiefs fan this season!!"

And Mama Kelce will surely be breaking out a special jersey once again – half Eagles and half Kansas City.

Their mother posted a photo to social media last week when both teams played their divisional games.

Made it to KC @heartinPhillyat8:15 pic.twitter.com/zFY4ub4GCt — Donna Kelce (@dkelce1) January 21, 2023