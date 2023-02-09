Watch CBS News
Local News

Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Feb. 9, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Feb. 9, 2023 (AM) 02:18

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.

With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.

Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m.

"We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.

Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.

Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 9, 2023 / 9:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.