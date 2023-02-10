Super Bowl mural depicts Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes as "bird feed"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An artist behind multiple iconic murals in the city is once again using her creativity to show off her love for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now she's putting the finishing touches on another Eagles mural just in time for Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Meg Saligman painted a mural in Queen Village showing Chiefs coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the clutches of a bald eagle.

Reid is holding a sign that says "HELP" in all caps.

We're hoping the on-field result Sunday matches that energy.

"The Birds. In the Super Bowl, in 2 days, it's just an exciting time," Saligman said.

The inspiration came from a mural she did before Super Bowl LII in 2018, showing an Eagle clutching then-Patriots quarterback in its talons.

Then, the Eagles won the game 41-33. Fans flooded the streets as the Birds hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

Can it happen again? Saligman is doing her part.

"I'm a superstitious lady, so very same bird again in 2023," she said. "It's just a wonderful time in the city, and I'm honored to be a part of it."

"I want everybody to know that Andy is not getting hurt, he is getting carried away very nicely to Loser Land on Monday," Saligman said.

As for Mahomes, "he is getting clawed in the talons of the eagle, and...it's a hot mess."

She even plans to watch Super Bowl LVII wearing the same pajamas she wore in 2018.

"Loser Land on Monday. No jinx, but that is the prophecy on this corner today," Saligman added.

You can find the mural at 5th and South Streets, on the wall of 2nd Street Consigment.

Saligman is also known for the "Common Threads" mural at Broad and Spring Garden Streets and several others, including "Passing Through" overlooking I-76.