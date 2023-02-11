Two Eagles Hall Of Famers join pep rally in Delaware County

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Excitement is building in Eagles nation as the team gets ready to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Saturday, there were pep rallies across our region to cheer on the Birds.

At one rally in Delaware County, two Eagles alumni made an appearance.

It was a passion for the Eagles that drew hundreds of people to Carl's Cards & Collectibles in Havertown on Super Bowl eve.

One of the youngest @Eagles fans is dressed like an eagle, wings and all, during a pep rally at Carl’s Cards & Collectibles in Havertown. Hundreds of people showed up at the ticketed event to get an autograph from Eagles Hall of Famers Bill Bergey and David Akers. pic.twitter.com/JIDTw9vpED — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) February 11, 2023

"It's great. The whole spirit of the weekend has been really good," Terry Kilgarif, from Downingtown, said.

"Go Birds! I hope we win the Super Bowl again, the second time in five years," Daniel Lee, from Queens, New York, said.

As the Woodland Mummers String Band played the team's fight song, the line at the hobby shop snaked around the corner and through the parking lot.

The fans were all waiting for autographs and to get a picture with Eagles Hall Of Famers Bill Bergey and David Akers, who both had the big game on their mind.

"Obviously, the Birds are going to win, so we're going to be here just watching everybody have all the excitement, stay off the poles," Akers said.

Each person who stopped by had a chance to win something from this raffle basket, including a Swoop stuffed animal, Jason Kelce-autographed mini-helmet an 'It's A Philly Thing' candy bar."

Bergey, a former Eagles linebacker, played in Super Bowl XV in 1981 when the team lost to the Oakland Raiders.

He has this advice so the current Eagles team can avoid the same fate.

"Work as hard as you can out in the field and don't wait for stuff to happen," Bergey said. "Take it upon yourself individually to make something happen."

And that's music to the ears of all the Eagles faithful.