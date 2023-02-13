Eagles' Jalen Hurts has historic night in Super Bowl LVII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It ended with heartbreak, but it was a historic night for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts broke the Super Bowl rushing record for a QB, became the first QB to rush for three TDs, and first to throw for a TD and run for two or more.

Hurts surpassed Steve McNair in the third quarter to break the rushing record for a QB. He finished with 70 yards on 15 carries.

McNair set the record in 2000 when he ran for 64 yards in the Tennessee Titans' 23-16 loss to the St. Louis Rams.

Hurts became the second quarterback in Super Bowl history to rush for two touchdowns when he scored twice in the first half.

Hurts scored his second rushing TD to give the Eagles a 14-7 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs late in the second quarter when he took a QB draw for four yards for a score.

Hurts tied Chicago Bears quarterback Jim McMahon as the only QBs in Super Bowl history with two rushing touchdowns.

McMahon had two touchdowns on five attempts and 14 rushing yards in the Bears' 46-10 win over the New England Patriots in 1986's Super Bowl XX. McMahon played for the Eagles from 1990 to 1992.

Hurts set the Super Bowl record with this third rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

With his third rushing TD, Hurts tied Hall of Fame RB Terrell Davis as the only players with three rushing scores in a Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the Super Bowl MVP and the NFL MVP.

It's the first time the NFL MVP won the Super Bowl in the same season since 1999, when Kurt Warner won it with the Rams.

Also in that Super Bowl? McNair set the Super Bowl rushing record for a QB -- a record Hurts broke Sunday.

The Eagles lost to the Chiefs in heartbreaking fashion in Super Bowl LVII.