Super Bowl LVII: Eagles fans, Philly is ready to celebrate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As we get closer to the big game --- momentum is building. The poles have been greased and police are teaming up with state and federal agencies as Philly gets ready to celebrate.

The city is ready and we are hoping to see fans celebrating on Broad Street Sunday night. The barricades are up and on Saturday, both the city and police are encouraging fans to cheer on the Birds but do it responsibly.

Philly pride is soaring high with only hours to go until Super Bowl LVII.

"There are no fans like the Philadelphia fans," Damian Collella said.

"We're so excited," Erin Tighe said. "I can't wait the last Super Bowl was crazy."

From Center City to South Philly, Eagles green is on display as the city prepares for large crowds and possible celebrations.

The poles have already been greased at Broad and Shunk Streets.

"I know during the World Series I climbed that one up the street," Jon Rogers said. "I think the grease is nice but it's not gonna stop if we want to get to the top."

The poles have been greased at Broad and Shunk Streets in South Philly, and parking restrictions go into effect Sunday at noon ahead of the #SuperBowl. #ItsAPhillyThing #FlyEaglesFly @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/LN9boavyM8 — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) February 11, 2023

"I will not be climbing but I will be out here supporting the climbers," D.J. Hodges said.

Temporary no parking signs are now posted on South Broad and around city hall.

Barricades are already lining Broad Street to help control crowds and protect businesses and Philly police say to expect some road closures after the game in Center City.

"If we win it's gonna be crazy," Ambar Marcial said. "I actually wouldn't even want to be here."

Plywood has also been placed on bus shelters for extra support after fans fell to the ground when a bus shelter's roof gave way after the Eagles won the NFC championship.

The city is united and hungry for a win.

"There's so much love, there's so much energy," Hodges said. "Everyone is really excited and I think we're ready to take over. Let's go!"

Those parking restrictions go into effect at noon Sunday. If you're parked in a no parking zone you will be towed.

Win or lose, some city streets may temporarily close once the game ends.

The zone for closures is bounded by Spring Garden street to the north and Locust Street on the south end from 11th Street to 20th.

Parking will also be limited in some places.