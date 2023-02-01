Watch CBS News
Damar Hamlin teams up with American Heart Association for "Damar Hamlin 3 for Heart" challenge

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Bills safety Damar Hamlin speaks publicly for 1st time since injury
Bills safety Damar Hamlin speaks publicly for 1st time since injury 01:00

NEW YORK - Damar Hamlin is facing a new challenge - a social media one he is creating, in partnership with the American Heart Association

In a video released on Twitter, Hamlin speaks out about his new "Damar Hamlin 3 for Heart" challenge. 

"Once again, I want to thank everybody for their love and support over these past few weeks," he said. "As you know, CPR saved my life earlier this year on the field, and CPR can easily save your life, or someone you love." 

The challenge has three steps. 

  1. Go to Heart.org/3 and watch the short video showing how to do hands-only CPR
  2. Donate to the AHA to fund CPR awareness and education
  3. Challenge three friends to do the same

"To kick things off, I'm challenging the GOATs: LeBron James, Tom Brady and Michelle Obama," he said. 

Participants should share their videos on social media and tag Damar Hamlin, or @HamilinIsland on Twitter. 

It looks as though the challenge is getting at least some support online: 

Hamlin's latest video comes after he spoke out last Saturday, saying how thankful he is for the outpouring of support he received and vowed to pay it back. 

That was the first time the Buffalo Bills safety had spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

First published on February 1, 2023 / 10:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

