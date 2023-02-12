Super Bowl LVII: List of Philadelphia area players in big game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will go head-to-head in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
There's plenty of storylines heading into the big game, but there's also some players with ties to the Philadelphia area playing in the Super Bowl.
Here's a list of both teams:
Eagles
- Haason Reddick, a Camden, New Jersey native, walked on and played college football at Temple University. Reddick played for the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers before coming home last offseason.
- Miles Sanders is from Pittsburgh, but he played college football at Penn State University before being drafted by the Eagles in 2019.
Chiefs
- Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco has made an impact on the Chiefs after getting drafted in the seventh round last year. He's a Vineland, New Jersey, native and played college football at Rutgers University.
- Fullback Micheal Burton also played college football at Rutgers and was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Washington Township native also played for the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Washington.
- Wideout Justin Watson played college football at the University of Pennsylvania. He grew up in Bridgeville in Allegheny County.
