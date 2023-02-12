Super Bowl LVII: List of Philadelphia area players in big game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will go head-to-head in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

There's plenty of storylines heading into the big game, but there's also some players with ties to the Philadelphia area playing in the Super Bowl.

Here's a list of both teams:

Eagles

Haason Reddick, a Camden, New Jersey native, walked on and played college football at Temple University

Miles Sanders is from Pittsburgh, but he played college football at Penn State University before being drafted by the Eagles in 2019.

Chiefs