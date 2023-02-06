Eagles-Chiefs: Super Bowl LVII watch parties, events in Philly area

Fans send off Eagles in style to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Some Eagles will make the trip west for the big game, but the majority will be taking in the action in the Delaware Valley.

Here's a list of watch parties, sports bars and other events to watch the Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs this weekend in the Philadelphia area.

Wissahickon Super Bowl Watch Party

Wissahickon Brewing Company is hosting a watch party where you can purchase tickets to tables in their brewhouse, but the tasting room and beer garden will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. All guests must be 21-plus.

Birds Big Game Bash

At Xfinity Live, Eagles fans get to watch the Birds take on the Chiefs in South Philly, right outside the sports complex. Tickets for the indoor general admissions are sold out, but the outdoor tailgate tickets are still available.

Sports & Social Philly

Not far from Xfinity, Birds fans can take in the big game at Sports & Social Philly inside Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. There will be a bar that features a 52-foot screen and 24 additional TVs.

Illusions Banquet Hall and Sports Bar

In Delaware County, Birds fans can get plenty of deals at Illusions Banquet Hall and Sports Bar in Clifton Heights to watch the big game. They'll have food and drink specials during the game, and a DJ.

Chickie's and Pete's

A staple in Philly, Birds fans can hit anyone of the Chickie's and Pete's locations in the Philadelphia area for the big game.

Tinsel Takes Flight

The Center City pop-up bar has transformed for the Eagles' playoff run. Birds fans can get a number of Eagles-themed drinks on tap and other cocktails.

JD McGillicuddy's Manayunk

Birds fans can go watch the big game at Manayunk's premier sports bar. General admission tickets will include an open bar and buffet during the Super Bowl.

The Ultimate Watch Party

Punch Line Philly will host a ticketed watch party for the Super Bowl with a pregame DJ.

Craft Hall

If you have kids, Craft Hall is the perfect location to watch the game in Philly. It features an indoor playground, plenty of TVs and will have an LED video wall for the Super Bowl.

The Big Game LVII

If you're a casino person, Harrah's Philadelphia in Chester is hosting a big game viewing party with an all-you-can-eat buffet and a spot in their "Dream Seats."

South Jersey watch party

At Villari's Lakeside in Sicklerville, they'll be hosting a Super Bowl party with an all-you-can-eat buffet that includes Italian food and other bar options. They'll also be handing out prizes and giveaways.

The Big Game

Staying in South Jersey, Big Scott & Friends will host a watch party at Vera Bar & Grill in Cherry Hill. There will be an outdoor heated cigar lounge, free parking, drink specials and other giveaways throughout the night.

Philadelphia Event Boutique Super Bowl watch party

In Southwest Philadelphia, this watch party will have food, tunes and it's BYOB. Come in your Eagles' best since the best fan gear will win a cash prize.

Eagles Super Bowl Northeast watch party

Cannstatter Volksfest Verein has a watch party Sunday at 4:30 p.m. They have a projector in the crystal ballroom and a full bar.

The Hangover Super Bowl Party

The Hangover Brunch will be a having a day party into the night with a watch party at Venus on South 13th & Packer Avenue. Organizers ask to reserve a ticket in advance and the brunch will have great food, tasty food, specialty complimentary D'USSÉ cocktails and more.