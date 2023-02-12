Super Bowl LVII: Commercials bring back feels of nostalgia

Super Bowl LVII: Commercials bring back feels of nostalgiaget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Super Bowl LVII seems to be one of the most exciting Super Bowls in a very long time. We have the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, and superstar and new mom Rihanna will be headlining the halftime for the first time in seven years.
With all this excitement, there is another reason people will be tuning in Sunday, the Super Bowl commercials.
There is already a sneak peek of a few, including Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, T-Mobile and many more.
CBS Philadelphia has you covered with the Super Bowl LVII commercials. Follow along as we put together a complete list of commercials.
Wawa
Besides offering any size of hot coffee for free.99 until kickoff, the company shares a sneak peek of its pre-gram ad with Eagles' center Jason Kelce. In the ad, Kelce narrates about the city of Brotherly Love and knowing what to call a hoagie.