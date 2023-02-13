Super Bowl LVII: Jalen Hurts becomes 2nd QB to rush for 2 TDs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts became the second quarterback in Super Bowl history to rush for two touchdowns. Hurts scored his second TD of the game to give the Eagles a 14-7 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hurts took a QB draw for four yards for the score.

Hurts tied Chicago Bears quarterback Jim McMahon as the only QBs in Super Bowl history with two rushing touchdowns.

McMahon had two touchdowns on five attempts and 14 rushing yards in the Bears' 46-10 win over the New England Patriots in 1986's Super Bowl XX. McMahon played for the Eagles from 1990 to 1992.

Hurts has 63 yards on 11 carries in the first half.

He's two yards away from breaking the Super Bowl record for most rushing yards by a quarterback.

Steve McNair set the record in 2000 when he ran for 64 yards in the Tennessee Titans' 23-16 loss to the St. Louis Rams.