Super Bowl LVII: Donna Kelce reveals game day outfit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Super Bowl Sunday has finally arrived, and Donna Kelce has revealed her game day outfit to watch both her sons clash in the big game.

Donna is rocking a jacket with the Kansas City Chiefs colors on one side and Eagles colors on the other.

She's also wearing one Eagles shoe and one Chiefs shoe.

In the past, Donna has worn a customized jersey with her sons, Jason and Travis' numbers, on the front and back.

Jason and Travis will become the first brothers to face off against each other in the Super Bowl.

Last week, CBS Philadelphia caught up with Donna Kelce to get to know her sons a little better.