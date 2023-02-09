Super Bowl menu ideas and recipes
From burgers, hot dogs, tacos, BBQ and wings, to salsas and cocktails, here are some tempting recipes from top chefs, cookbook authors and restaurateurs to go with watching the Big Game on Sunday, February 12. And whether you're rooting for the Chiefs or the Eagles, you will cheer some of the tasty dishes here!
From chef Eddie Jackson:
From chef Erik Blauberg:
- Blauberg's Ultimate Chili With Watermelon, Jalapeno Poppers With Goat Cheese, Spicy Lollipop Chicken Wings, American Classic Brownie
From chef Guy Fieri:
- Chicken Avocado Egg Rolls, The Spaniards Cocktail of Shrimp, No Can Beato This Taquito, Tailgate Artichoke Dip, Baltimore Pit Beef Sandwich, Brick in the Wall Wings
- Ritz Cheese Steak Sliders, Bacon Wrapped Prawns with Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Big Island Pork Bites, Pineapple Savoy Slaw with Ginger Aioli, Ritz Asian Shrimp Toppers, Italian Stuffed Jalapenos
- Quick BBQ Brisket
From actor-restaurateur Danny Trejo:
From chef David Burke:
- Seared Salmon Tacos with Guacamole, Shrimp Dumplings, Sliders, Baked Angry Soy Wings, and Black Pepper Beef Sticks with Horseradish, Chive Pancakes, Wild Mushroom and Chicken Chili
From chef Bobby Flay:
- Santa Fe Burger
- Texas Dogs, New York Street Cart Dog, Chicago Red Hot, Georgia Slaw Dog, Dodger Dog, Cincinnati Cheese Coney, Grilled Hot Sausage with Onion Sauce and Roasted Red Pepper Relish
From restaurateur Tim Love:
From pit-master Kenny Callaghan:
From cookbook author Katie Lee:
- Chili-Cheese Dip, Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas, Insanely Good Turkey Tacos, Heavyweight Hoagie, Breaded Pork Cutlet Satay, Shrimp Po Boy
- Buffalo Chicken Salad, Sausage and Pepper Stromboli, Super Nachos, Nacho Cheese Sauce, Turkey Cheeseburger Sliders with Caramelized Onions
- Cocktails: Red Sky (Mexican Bloody Mary), Virgin Pina Colada (alcohol-free), Miami Vice, Passion Fruit Mojito, Ocean Drive Punch
From celebrity event planner Colin Cowie:
- Super Bull Highbowl Cocktail, Mozambican Chili Chicken Wings, Mozambican Chili Dip, Turkey Chili, Sausage Rolls with Worcestershire Sauce, Pasta Fagioli
From chef Mikey Price:
From cookbook author Robin Miller:
- Roasted Red Pepper Dip, Spicy Mixed Nuts, Mexican Lasagna, Sloppy Joe Sandwiches, Broccoli-Ranch Slaw, Chocolate Cake
From restaurateur Ira Freehof:
- Buffalo Wings with Blue Cheese Dressing, Meatloaf Melt with Rye Bread, Vegetarian Chili, Mixed Berries Shortcake
From food writer Betty Cortina:
From chef Stefano Callegari:
From journalist Rene Syler:
From cookbook author Chris Kimball:
From chef Vivek Surti:
From food writer Betty Cortina:
From reality TV star Bethenny Frankel:
From Santa Fe School of Cooking:
From the Salty Cubana (Rita Martinez):
From the Hebridean Baker (Coinneach MacLeod):
From mixologist Cameron Winkelman:
