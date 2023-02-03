Viral video takes Philadelphia pole tradition to Phoenix

Editor's note: Despite the humor of this video, CBS News Philadelphia does not encourage climbing light poles at any time.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a tradition unlike any other here in Philadelphia. And while police aren't particularly fond of it, one local is hoping to bring that tradition to Arizona.

We're talking about climbing light poles, of course.

Grace Del Pizzo, a Delaware County resident who goes to college in Arizona, made a TikTok video letting Eagles fans know she's "holding down the fort" until they arrive next week.

Hey #Eagles fans, if you’re visiting #Phoenix for #SuperBowlLVII and you want to know everything about the city’s light poles juuust in case… I GOT YOU😎#FlyEaglesFly #ItsAPhillyThing pic.twitter.com/hdbsNP89O3 — Grace Del Pizzo (@GraceDelPizzo) February 1, 2023

But more importantly, she wants fans traveling to Arizona for the game to know the different types of light poles in case fans want to do what they do best -- climb poles.

She also notes that the police departments send out information that they are not greasing the poles before the Super Bowl, so this might be useful.

If you want to hear more about this viral social media video, Del Pizzo will be joining CBS News Philadelphia on Friday during the 9 a.m. newscast.