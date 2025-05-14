Sean "Diddy" Combs trial live updates: Cassie Ventura testifies she told him "stay far away from me"
The Sean "Diddy" Combs trial so far
- Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura began testifying in the case Tuesday, revealing graphic details of alleged abuse and sex acts
- Her testimony comes after jurors heard from a hotel security manager about the infamous video of Combs beating her in 2016
- Another witness previously testified he was paid to have sex with Ventura while Combs watched and that he witnessed Combs become violent toward her
- Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting, trafficking and exploiting women over multiple decades before he was arrested last September.
"You treat me like you're Ike Turner"
Ventura testified that when Combs would text her suggesting a "freak off," she would respond along the lines of "I've been thinking of one too, lol" because she didn't want a fight.
Asked how many times Combs had been violent with her, she responded "who knows," adding it was always a concern if they weren't agreeing on something, or if she didn't want to get high, or do exactly what Combs wanted. It was the same thing every week, Ventura testified.
Ventura testified she told him she didn't want to do "freak offs" on more than one occasion.
In 2017, she texted him "Nothing good comes out of FOs anymore... you treat me like you're Ike Turner."
"I just felt trapped"
Ventura said that at she took drugs during a "freak off" in the Hamptons and she blacked out. She woke up nude in the shower, and Combs and escort were there, freaking out.
At the Cannes Film Festival, Ventura testified she got into an argument with Combs in which he accused her of taking drugs from him. He kicked her off the boat they were staying on.
She testified she returned to the U.S. on a commercial flight, trading seats with another passenger because she didn't want to sit next to Combs, but he switched too, so ended up next to her.
Ventura testified that, at that point, he pulled up "freak off" videos on his computer which she thought he'd deleted and played them on his laptop while other people were around.
She was worried he was going to embarrass her and release them.
"I just felt trapped. How do you get out of this situation?" Ventura testified.
After they landed in New York, they went to dinner. Combs told her he wanted to have a "freak off," and so they did, Ventura testified.
Incident left Ventura with a cut eyebrow
Ventura testified about a 2013 incident in which she and Combs were in Canada for a music festival, and that during the trip Combs threw her down on a bed frame. She cut her eyebrow on the corner of the bed, she testified.
Ventura testified she texted Combs a picture of the gash on her eyebrow because she didn't want him to forget what he did.
A photo of Ventura with French Montana at the music festival shows she had styled her hair to cover the cut.
Violence during "freak offs"
Ventura was asked if she was ever injured during a "freak off."
She testified he would put his hands on her, "push me down, hit me on the side of the head, kick me, you name it."
Ventura testified an escort was present once when Combs put his hands on her.
She said Combs would put his hands on her during "freak offs" pretty frequently.
Ventura testifies about sex clubs
Ventura testified that other than the "freak offs," she and Combs visited a few sex clubs over the years, including ones in New York and Los Angeles. She testified it was Combs' idea.
So did she want to go?
"I didn't. I was always terrified, and would drink quite a bit," Ventura testified.
She testified it wasn't an experience she was into, and wasn't her thing.
An escort would sometimes go with them to the sex clubs, Ventura testified.
Ventura testified she was with Combs for almost 11 years.
She testified that when told him she didn't want to go to sex clubs with him, he'd try to turn the energy around, become fun and playful, say it'll be fun, and then she would end up going.
"Freak offs" led to physical issues
Ventura testified the "freak offs" could lead to infections, which got to a point that antibiotics no longer worked.
She said sometimes the physical aftermath of the "freak offs" also interfered with her ability to record vocals.
They also left her tired.
"Achy, and really dehydrated, because we're up for so long," Ventura testified.
She testified she "just felt gross," but she was doing her job. She called the encounters emotionally empty, saying it is what it is.
Recovering from "freak offs"
Ventura was asked about how she and Combs recovered from a "freak off."
She testified they would go back to his place in whichever city and get massages, and a personal chef would cook for them.
Ventura testified she had an on-and-off opiate addiction, and she would take them to come down because they made her feel numb.
Ventura testified she wanted to feel numb, wanted to ignore what was going on in her life. It was an escape for her.
"Do not let him out of your sight"
Ventura sent a message to Combs in 2014 saying someone she was with said he had seen a sexually explicit video of her.
Combs texted her that she needs to tell him this your life, and this is serious.
Combs texted her "This is crazy, do not let him out of your sight," prosecutors said.
Ventura testified she then had a conversation with the man at a dinner, and brought security personnel with her, which Combs suggested.
She said the others at the dinner were scared and confused by the presence of the security personnel.
"It could ruin everything I worked for"
Prosecutors asked Ventura if she was afraid Combs would release the "freak off" videos.
She testified she absolutely was, and was afraid she would have to answer to her mother.
"Feared for my career. I feared for my family. It's just embarrassing, all of it," Ventura testified. She called it "horrible" and "disgusting."
"It could ruin everything I worked for. Make me look like a slut," Ventura testified.
Ventura testified she wasn't supposed to be in the videos, and didn't want to be in them.
Ventura texted him asking him to delete the videos on his phone, which Combs said he did.
Ventura said that she nonetheless saw videos she thought had been deleted.
"Freak offs" and blackmail material
Prosecutors asked Ventura what she was referring to when she testified Tuesday about blackmail materials.
Ventura told them she was referring to "freak off" videos, videos of her intoxicated, or anything that would make her look "not great."
Prosecutors asked if Combs mentioned the videos to her.
"When he was upset about something. It was just a pretty common thing," Ventura testified.
She testified that if she dated someone else, Combs would bring them up.
"Would say he was going to release them and embarrass me and put my career in jeopardy," Ventura testified.
Ventura's 29th birthday
Prosecutors asked questions about an escort named Dave they had "freak offs" with in New York, Miami and Los Angeles.
Ventura had a birthday dinner for her 29th birthday, and Combs told her he wouldn't be able to attend, though he ultimately did.
Ventura testified she told Combs she wanted to go to a club for karaoke. After the dinner, they started heading that way when Combs let her know he wanted to have a "freak off," Ventura testified.
She said she told him she didn't want to, she really wanted to celebrate her birthday. They went to karaoke, but Combs kept pulling her away from her friends, so they left, Ventura testified.
She testified he pulled her out of the karaoke so many times she gave up to have the "freak off" Combs wanted.
Drug use at "freak offs"
Ventura testified about a text from Combs to her about ketamine use during some of the "freak offs."
She testified Combs texted her expressing that he did not like ketamine since a successful "freak off" is one that can be remembered.
Ventura explained that ketamine was her preferred drug because it took time out of the "freak off," adding you go into something called a "K hole" where you're not present in the moment.
Ventura testified that she replied that is all we do, and she was just getting back on track. She testified that that meant that all they did together were the "freak offs" and that "back on track" meant she was in recovery mode and could back to work doing what she really wanted to, that she did not want to be doing "freak offs."
More testimony about "freak offs"
Prosecutors asked Ventura why she was primarily the one to reach out to escorts.
She testified that she didn't want to put Combs in that position, considering who he is.
"It was expected of me," Ventura testified.
Ventura testified she had sex with or performed sex acts with those escorts during the "freak offs," and that Combs' money was used to pay them.
Photo shows bruise
Pictures were displayed from the afterparty of the premiere. In the photo, Ventura is wearing a shorter dress, and a bruise could be seen on her right shin.
Ventura testified that she had a larger bruise on her thigh that couldn't be seen.
Testimony then turned to other escorts used during "freak offs," as the prosecutors showed additional photos and listed some names.
After hotel incident, Combs went to her apartment
Ventura testified that Combs showed up at her apartment after the incident at the hotel.
"Yelling, again, banging," Ventura testified. "Just commotion."
She added it was "pretty normal."
She then went to the house of member of the security team named D Rock because she didn't know many people in Los Angeles, and D Rock and his wife were always there for her, Ventura testified.
Combs then came to D Rock's house, and she went with him back to Combs' home to prepare for her premiere.
Prosecutors showed a photo from the premiere which faintly shows a bruise on her shoulder. Ventura said she used makeup to cover up the bruises on her face, and wore a long dress to cover bruises on her legs.
"I didn't want to hurt him in that way"
When Ventura arrived back at home, a friend of hers was there and became very upset, she testified.
Ventura testified her friend called police who came to her apartment and started questioning her, but she wouldn't reveal who had attacked her.
"Just in that moment I didn't want to hurt him in that way," Ventura testified, adding she wasn't ready.
"I'm getting arrested," Combs texted
Combs continued to text Venutra, writing that if she doesn't pick up, she'll never hear his voice again and won't pick up her calls, Ventura testified.
"I'm getting arrested," he texted.
Ventura testified she was unaware of whether or not he was being arrested.
"Plugging my phone in and going to bed. You should do the same," Ventura replied.
"You are sick for thinking it's OK to do what you've done"
Ventura testified she did not know whether or not police responded to the Intercontinental Hotel where the incident took place, as Combs claimed.
She testified she took a selfie after the incident, which showed her with a fat lip and wearing sunglasses. She said she wore the sunglasses to cover a black eye.
Combs continued to text her claiming police were at the hotel, asking for her to call him immediately, Ventura testified.
She testified she responded to him by saying was supposed to attend a premiere and now she had a black eye.
"You are sick for thinking it's OK to do what you've done," Ventura texted. "Please stay far away from me."
Ventura on aftermath of hotel incident caught on video
Testimony returned to the infamous video of Combs beating Ventura in a hotel hallway.
Ventura was shown a clip from the incident.
Ventura testified Combs was holding her phone in his hand during the incident. She testified he was yelling at her and threw something at her.
She then reviewed text messages he sent her after the incident, asking her to call him, and a text in which he said he was surrounded.
Ventura testified that she replied it should be OK.
From time to time, Ventura rubs her pregnant belly on the stand.
Ventura asked about fighting back
Prosecutors asked Ventura if she fought back against Combs.
She testified that she did fight back in the beginning, which would sometimes slow him down and make him stop.
Ventura testified sometimes her fighting back would make Combs more violent, and make him push her harder.
She testified that sometimes Combs would be surprised she fought back, or shocked, which would spur more anger and frustration on his part.
Questions return to Suge Knight, weapons
Prosecutors asked Ventura about her testimony Tuesday regarding Combs' concern about Suge Knight.
Ventura explained that guns were taken from a safe and they put them on their bodies.
Ventura also said Combs asked her to make sure that the escorts involved in the encounters. Ventura testified that she did so by telling them that she wasn't a cop, which is something she said Combs told her to say.
Cassie Ventura returns to the stand
Cassie Ventura returned to the stand Wednesday.
Like Tuesday, she's wearing another turtleneck dress and a blazer. She took the blazer off as she began her testimony.
Prior to returning to Ventura returning to the stand, the judge was addressing a note from a juror, and talking about privacy screens for the viewing of videos.
Ventura's husband, who again is present, is expected to leave the courtroom during certain parts of the testimony today.
Who else might testify?
Dozens of women and men have filed lawsuits against Combs since 2023, alleging physical and sexual abuse.
Many of those accusers claim to have been drugged and then abused while incapacitated.
Most of those allegations, however, are not part of the criminal case.
In addition to Ventura, there are three other women expected to testify. They'll be testifying using pseudonyms. In the indictment, they're identified as Victim-1, Victim-2, and Victim-3.
When was Sean "Diddy" Combs arrested?
Combs was arrested on Sept. 16, 2024 in New York City. The next day, he pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution charges.
In the indictment, prosecutors alleged Combs was part of a criminal organization that engaged in or attempted to engage in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, obstruction of justice and other offenses since 2008.
Combs' legal team asked the judge to release him on bond, but the request was denied. Prosecutors argued at the time he "poses an ongoing and significant danger to the community, has repeatedly engaged in obstructive conduct, and presents a serious risk of flight."
He was later hit with additional charges in a superseding indictment. The 55-year-old has pleaded not guilty.
About three months before his arrest, Combs returned his key to New York City, honoring a request by Mayor Eric Adams after multiple people accused Combs of sexual abuse.
Who else is in the courtroom?
Combs' family, including his mother and children, have been present with him in the courtroom so far in the trial. On the first day, his daughters briefly left the courtroom during graphic testimony involving sex acts.
Ventura's husband and brother were on hand for her first day of testimony.
Key moments from Ventura's first day of testimony
Ventura is a critical witness in the prosecution's case against Combs, who has been accused of sexually assaulting, trafficking and exploiting women for decades until his arrest on multiple charges last September. The music mogul could receive a lifetime prison sentence if convicted on all of charges.
Ventura is expected back on the stand Wednesday, and her testimony could last the entire week.
Why is the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial not televised?
Because Combs is being tried in federal court, no photos or videos from inside the courtroom are allowed.
The trial is not being live streamed or broadcast.
Sketch artists are allowed in the courtroom.
CBS News New York's Alice Gainer is providing real-time updates from court all day long in this blog.
Who has testified in the trial so far?
So far, jurors have heard from three witnesses.
Israel Florez was the very first witness to testify. He worked as a security manager at the hotel where Combs was caught on video beating Ventura and responded to the incident. He testified that, after the incident, Combs threw a stack of cash at him and told him not to tell anyone about it.
Daniel Phillip was the second witness. He told jurors he was paid to have sex with Ventura and did so while Combs watched. He also testified that he witnessed Combs throw a bottle at Ventura and drag her by her hair into another room.
On Tuesday, Ventura became the third witness to testify. She testified about how her relationship with Combs got started, how he suggested she start having sex with other men, that he could become violent, and that he provided drugs during the "freak offs," which could last for days.
What has Sean "Diddy" Combs been accused of?
Federal prosecutors have charged Sean "Diddy" Combs with several crimes.
He's been accused of sex trafficking as recently as last year, and using force, fraud or coercion to compel someone to engage in commercial sex acts.
Combs has been accused of transporting a woman and commercial sex workers in order to engage in prostitution.
He was initially charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.
In total, he faces five charges, and potentially decades in prison if convicted.
Combs has pleaded not guilty, and denies committing any crimes.