When is Memorial Day 2024? All the best sales you can shop right now
Memorial Day 2024 is only a few weeks away. That means retailers have already begun rolling out some of the biggest deals of the season. That means that you can shop steep price cuts right now on everything from speakers, TVs and Apple goods to major appliances, robot vacuums, kitchenware and much more.
Since there are so many sales happening ahead of Memorial Day, it can be easy to lose track of what's on offer. That's why we've put together this guide to the holiday with key dates and can't-miss early Memorial Day deals. Mark your calendars and get ready to shop. You know what they say: The early bird gets the worm, and there are plenty of worms right now, weeks ahead of the holiday.
When is Memorial Day 2024?
This year, Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 27, 2024. It's coming up quickly (only a few weeks away), so if you're looking to shop some of the best deals of the year, keep an eye out for new price cuts and discounts as we update them at CBS Essentials.
What are the best Memorial Day 2024 sales?
Plenty of retailers will offer deep discounts and deals for Memorial Day. But we've been rounding up some of the best deals you can shop ahead of May 27. Here are the best deals you can shop right now that we've curated for you.
- Best Buy is offering a wide variety of price cuts on everything from TVs to headphones as well as speakers, Apple products, smart home products and more. It's a good time for a tech refresh by checking back at Best Buy here and there to see what the retailer is cooking up ahead of Memorial Day.
- Multiple retailers are offering pre-Memorial Day appliance deals at the moment, including Samsung, LG, Lowe's and more. You can save up to $1,000 or more on major appliances by shopping ahead of the holiday and when it arrives.
- Get a new washer and dryer for less at retailers like Wayfair, Samsung and LG with each store's pre-Memorial Day sales.
- Save on a variety of iRobot Roomba robot vacuums at Amazon before Memorial Day arrives, with discounts of up to 54% on some of the brand's best models.
- Shop some of Amazon's must-have deals on Apple iPads, with a discount on just about every model that's available to bring home right now.
- Score Apple Watch price cuts at Amazon and Walmart to stay productive and track your fitness goals for less ahead of Memorial Day.
- Retailers like Amazon and Walmart have slashed prices on multiple models of MacBooks that you can shop right now, including an affordable M3 MacBook Air.
- Listen to your favorite music and podcasts in style with price cuts on Apple AirPods at multiple retailers for Memorial Day.
- Clean up with these early deals on Shark vacuums and more over at Amazon for pre-holiday savings.
- Get a good night's rest with early access to deals on mattresses from Tuft and Needle, Saatva and more.
- Enjoy a backyard barbecue for less with early deals on grills at retailers ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
- Luggage brand Tumi is offering up to 30% off select pieces of luggage to help you prep for Memorial Day weekend getaways.
- Shop Wayfair for great pre-Memorial Day deals on kitchenware and other home goods before Memorial Day arrives.
- Multiple retailers have begun running sales on furniture as part of their pre-Memorial Day promotions.
- Keep your yard nicely manicured with pre-Memorial Day sales on lawn mowers and more.
Is Memorial Day a federal holiday?
Memorial Day is one of 12 federal holidays observed in the United States.
What is open on Memorial Day 2024?
Since Memorial Day is a federal holiday, expect most banks, the post office and the stock market to be closed May 27. But most big-box and grocery stores will be open, including Kroger, Costco, Walmart, Best Buy, Trader Joe's and Whole Foods. Of course, you'll always be able to shop at online retailers no matter what day it is.
Do appliances go on sale for Memorial Day?
A variety of items go on sale during Memorial Day, including refrigerators, dishwashers, washers and dryers and ranges. But you'll also find price cuts on home goods like furniture and mattresses, high-ticket tech items like TVs and even kitchen equipment like air fryers, blenders and coffee makers.
When do Memorial Day 2024 sales start?
Officially, Memorial Day sales typically start the Friday before the long holiday weekend. However, as we've already seen, some retailers opt to begin sales much earlier, with some available now. That's why you're able to begin shopping discounts at specific stores right now.
Does Amazon have a Memorial Day 2024 sale?
Amazon has a Memorial Day sale, with plenty of discounts to be found at the retailer ahead of the holiday. Keep checking back to see new deals added to the event as we get closer to the holiday.