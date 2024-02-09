The best Presidents' Day Apple Watch deals to shop now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to buy a new smartwatch? One of your best bets by far is the Apple Watch. We often see steep discounts on the feature-rich devices, but right now's a great time to invest in Apple's popular wearable, with Presidents' Day deals live and others on the way. Some models have reached their lowest all-time prices since the 2023 holiday season, and it's high time you went ahead and locked yours in.

From the souped-up Apple Watch Ultra 2 to the budget-priced Apple Watch SE, we have savings to share.

One thing to keep in mind: Stock may be low on certain models of the Apple Watch, including the newly re-released Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9, both of which are now available without their blood oxygen sensors active, thanks to a patent dispute with tech company Masimo. There may still be older models with the tech in stock, but you may find yourself paying higher prices for those coveted models.

The 5 best Apple Watch deals in 2024

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): $189 (24% off)

The new Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen makes an ideal entry-level smartwatch with key safety features for users of all ages.

It packs the powerful S8 chip of the Series 8 into a lightweight, affordable aluminum frame. This means you still get top-tier performance at a fraction of the price.

The SE retains must-have Apple Watch capabilities like fall detection, emergency SOS, activity tracking and more. You're also covered for health monitoring, notifications, communication and basic app needs.

While it lacks some flagship model perks, the SE 2nd Gen nails the basics for an excellent starter smartwatch. And current sale pricing makes it even easier to bring home comprehensive Apple wearable safety and utility at a solid value.

Case in point: You can get the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) starting at $189 for the 40mm model at Amazon right now. That's 24% off its normal price.

Apple Watch Series 7 (refurbished): $230 (46% off)

While the newest Series 8 and 9 models grab headlines, the Apple Watch Series 7 remains an excellent option if you're looking for a balance of utility and value.

This previous-generation wearable still offers the core Apple Watch experience, so you have a good idea of what to expect when you use it. In addition to its standard suite of phone features, it also comes with health sensors like ECG, SpO2, fall detection and more.

Of course, it still has fitness tracking and motivation features too, as well as activity goals, challenges with friends, and in-depth metrics to help you get in better shape or maintain the one that you have.

If a refurbished model isn't something that scares you away from buying, you can get one right now for $230 at Best Buy. That's 46% off its usual price, and a great discount, if you don't want to move up to the Series 8 or the Series 9 just yet.

Apple Watch Series 8: $260 (35% off)

While slightly overshadowed by the newest Series 9, the previous generation Apple Watch Series 8 is still a stellar smartwatch option at a more affordable price point.

It packs the core capabilities diehard Apple Watch fans expect into a slim, ergonomic design. For regular use every day, the Series 8 performs great without the premium price tag. If you're satisfied with what it offers, there's no real reason to have to update to the Series 9.

Must-have health sensors like optical HR, ECG, SpO2 and body temperature options are on board, in addition to fitness and sleep tracking. There are must-have safety features like car crash detection as well that can immediately contact emergency services.

For a feature-packed, cheaper Apple Watch alternative, the Series 8 hits the sweet spot. It brings plenty of monitoring functions, safety innovations and slick styling in a more affordable package that you can still get right now if you check certain retailers like Walmart and Best Buy.

Right now, you can get a new model from Best Buy for just $260, which is $140 off its normal price of $400 and a 35% discount.

Apple Watch Series 9: $357 (17% off)

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the most recent of Apple's smartwatch lineup, outside of the rugged Ultra 2 model. It's packed with advanced capabilities that take the standard Apple Watch experience to new heights.

This wearable is designed to support virtually every activity and need. Health insights like ECG, SpO2 monitoring and menstrual cycle tracking join must-have basics like fitness metrics and crash detection.

New intuitive features such as double tap, which controls calls and music with two fingers, demonstrate Apple's relentless innovation. And the svelte, iconic styling looks as stellar on the wrist as it functions.

Seamlessly pairing with your iPhone, the Series 9 enables calling, messaging, app access and more on the go. For those seeking the ultimate Apple Watch, the Series 9 leaves no feature stone unturned. With cutting-edge tech and design, it represents the pinnacle of Apple's world-leading smartwatch ecosystem.

Right now, you can get the Series 9 for $357 at Amazon, which is about 17% off its normal price of $429.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $729 (9% off)

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a fantastic heavy-duty smartwatch compared to the standard Series 9 model, and the newest, most expensive option on the roster. Encased in rugged titanium, it boasts up to 36 hours of battery life, extendable to 72 hours in low power mode -- far outlasting other Apple Watches.

The always-on display gets ultra-bright with night mode for easy visibility in dim conditions. Note the massive screen, which may not suit smaller wrists.

Beyond the expected GPS and dual speakers, the Ultra 2 adds an action button, side button and triple mic array. Most critically, it packs an 86dB siren audible from 600 feet away - a potential lifesaver in emergencies during remote hikes or outdoor adventures.

If you frequently head out on lengthy wilderness trips or extreme expeditions, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers vital battery life, durability, and safety features well worth the investment. Bottom line, if you need more than an everyday smartwatch, the Ultra 2 delivers.

You can get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 currently at Amazon for $50 off its normal price of $799 at $729, but there are limited models currently in stock. There is no indication that these models include the pulse oximeter, however, so keep that in mind when buying. If you must have this feature, you'll want to make sure you purchase from a seller who can confirm what you're getting.

How do I know if I'm buying an Apple Watch with the blood oxygen feature?

The only way to tell if you have a pre-ban Apple Watch is to look at the packaging or menus for part numbers ending in LL/A. You'll have no way of knowing which one you get buy purchasing online, so keep that in mind unless the retailer has explicitly listed which one you're buying.

Some retailers, like Best Buy, do indicate whether the models have the blood oxygen feature. Your best bet to find an Apple Watch that definitely has a pulse oximeter for blood oxygen monitoring is to look for models in person or through specialized listings at third-party sellers to confirm.

What's the best Apple Watch for me?

You can check our comprehensive guide to choosing an Apple Watch! Or just check out our rundown of some of the basics below.

Size: Apple Watches typically come in two sizes. The right size for you can depend on your wrist size and your preference for screen size. Larger screens give you better visibility and touch targets, but can feel bulkier on smaller wrists, so this is going to have to come down to personal preference.

Features: If you're into fitness, look for models with advanced health and fitness tracking. If you need it for connectivity and productivity, check for features like LTE/cellular options.

Battery Life: Different models and usage patterns affect battery life. If you're a heavy user or plan to use features like GPS and LTE frequently, you might want a model with a longer battery life.

Compatibility: Make sure your Apple Watch is compatible with your iPhone. Newer Apple Watches will need newer phones, and if you haven't upgraded, this might be a problem.

Health features: If health monitoring is a priority (like ECG, blood oxygen monitoring), look for models that include these sensors and keep in mind which features are no longer available on certain models.

Future-proofing: Buying the latest model can usually guarantee longer software support and access to new features released in future updates. As long as you stay current, you'll get all of Apple's newest updates.