Watch Live: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy set to deliver State of the State addresses

New York, New Jersey governors set to deliver State of the State addresses

NEW YORK -- New York and New Jersey's governors are set to deliver their annual State of the State addresses Tuesday.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will share her update at 1 p.m. at the Assembly chambers in Albany.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will then speak at 3:30 p.m. in Trenton.

Watch both governors' addresses streaming live on CBS News New York.