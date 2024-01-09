Watch Live: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy set to deliver State of the State addresses
NEW YORK -- New York and New Jersey's governors are set to deliver their annual State of the State addresses Tuesday.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will share her update at 1 p.m. at the Assembly chambers in Albany.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will then speak at 3:30 p.m. in Trenton.
Watch both governors' addresses streaming live on CBS News New York.
