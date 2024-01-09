Watch CBS News
Watch Live: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy set to deliver State of the State addresses

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York and New Jersey's governors are set to deliver their annual State of the State addresses Tuesday.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will share her update at 1 p.m. at the Assembly chambers in Albany. 

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will then speak at 3:30 p.m. in Trenton. 

Watch both governors' addresses streaming live on CBS News New York.

First published on January 9, 2024 / 6:49 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

