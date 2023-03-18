Watch CBS News
New York City cracking down on illegal license plate covers

License plate covers will not be sold to New Yorkers
NEW YORK -- New York City is cracking down against illegal license plate covers.

The covers obscure license plates to evade law enforcement cameras and tolls.

Friday, the city announced it reached an agreement with Amazon and two auto parts stores to stop selling them to buyers in New York.

The city's top judge issued a warning, saying, "Other retailers engaged in this behavior should take notice. The city is intent on enforcing its laws. The city of New York will not tolerate companies that flout the law and put New Yorkers at risk."

Police say drivers with license plate covers evaded 1.5 million speed and red light cameras since March of last year.

