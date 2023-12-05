Former Lincoln Correctional Facility in Harlem will be replaced by affordable housing, Gov. Kathy Hochul says

NEW YORK -- A former correctional facility in Harlem is going to be redeveloped for affordable housing.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday more than 100 homes will replace the shuttered Lincoln Correctional Facility on West 110th Street, across from Central Park.

It closed in 2019 and was used as a temporary shelter for asylum seekers earlier this year.

The governor says she's using executive action to push this project forward.

According to the governor's office, the proposed project, called Seneca, would invest over $90 million in Harlem. The eight-story building would also include community spaces on the ground floor.

"Soon, this project will unlock tools to help us address the housing crisis, create jobs, and improve New Yorkers' quality of life, and I look forward to working with the development team to bring it to fruition," Hochul said.

The governor's office did not provide a timeline for the project.