Notify NYC launches alert system to warn New Yorkers living in basement apartments about flooding

NYC launches alert system for New Yorkers in basement apartments

NYC launches alert system for New Yorkers in basement apartments

NYC launches alert system for New Yorkers in basement apartments

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers living in basement apartments can now receive alerts on their phones about dangerous flooding.

This comes after 11 people died in flooded basements during storms caused by Hurricane Ida in 2021.

Related story: New Yorkers call for law legalizing basement apartments

People can opt to receive two new Notify NYC alerts. "Basement Alerts" will notify users about potentially life-threatening weather conditions, and "Police Advisories" will send announcements from local police precincts directed to specific neighborhoods.

The alerts will be available in 14 languages. For more information, visit NYC.gov/notifynyc.