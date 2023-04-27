Watch CBS News
Notify NYC launches alert system to warn New Yorkers living in basement apartments about flooding

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers living in basement apartments can now receive alerts on their phones about dangerous flooding.

This comes after 11 people died in flooded basements during storms caused by Hurricane Ida in 2021.

People can opt to receive two new Notify NYC alerts. "Basement Alerts" will notify users about potentially life-threatening weather conditions, and "Police Advisories" will send announcements from local police precincts directed to specific neighborhoods.

The alerts will be available in 14 languages. For more information, visit NYC.gov/notifynyc.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 10:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

