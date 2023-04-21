Watch CBS News
Gov. Hochul gives up on controversial suburban housing plan in state budget negotiations

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Gov. Hochul gives up on getting legislature to approve housing plan
Gov. Hochul gives up on getting legislature to approve housing plan 00:36

NEW YORK -- After a lot of pushback from suburban lawmakers, Gov. Kathy Hochul has given up on getting the legislature to approve a controversial plan to build 800,000 units of housing. 

Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris said housing proposals are just too difficult to negotiate in the budget, which is already late

"The hope was we could reach a grand deal around housing and I think it's very complicated to do in the closing days of the budget. So hopefully we'll be able to tackle it before we adjourn in June," said Gianaris. 

