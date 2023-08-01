New York lawmakers pitch installing speed limiters on cars of chronic traffic offenders

NEW YORK - A proposed bill in New York hopes to make roads safer by installing a special device in the vehicles of chronic offenders.

The bill hopes to put the brakes on speeders.

A group of friends who lost a neighbor, a woman still battling PTSD, and a survivor left with traumatic brain injury - these are just some of the many people forever changed by reckless driving.

"In a huge percentage of those cases, speeding was the factor that killed their loved one," Kate Brockwehl said. Brockwehl was hit by a car in 2017.

Tuesday, next to a deadly section of Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn, survivors of traffic violence along with State Senator Andrew Gounardes introduced a bill to decease speeding by forcing repeat offenders to install speed limiters in their cars.

"We feel that this is a way to keep our streets safer as well as forcing people to slow down," Gounardes said.

Under the proposed legislation, drivers who accumulate six or more speeding tickets in a year or 11 or more points on their license in 18 months would have to install the device. The system would limit the speed of their car to no more than five miles over the speed limit.

"We know this type of intervention works with drunk driving. Breathalyzer tests where drivers can't start their car before they demonstrate they are sober. It's the same exact approach," City Councilmember Lincoln Restler said.

In New York, where speed is a contributing factor of 30 percent of traffic fatalities, most people are supportive of tougher consequences. In fact, many thought the bill was far too lenient.

"That's shocking. That's like saying you have six chances to harm somebody before there is accountability," Brooklyn resident Allison Tray said.

"Give them three. Three is enough. After threem let's do something," Brooklyn resident Doris Versh said.

Lawmakers say their focus first is on targeting the most egregious violators. Those drivers would be required to use the speed limiter for a minimum of 12 months.

Lawmakers say the device has already proven effective when tested in New York City municipal vehicles: Drivers followed the speed limit 99% of the time.