Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities shut down unlicensed cannabis shop in Brooklyn

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Unlicensed cannabis store shut down in Brooklyn
Unlicensed cannabis store shut down in Brooklyn 00:24

NEW YORK - The state's Office of Cannabis Management has shut down an unlicensed cannabis store in Brooklyn. 

Officials said the Big Chief Smoke Shop in Bay Ridge sold unregulated cannabis products and ignored repeated orders to stop operating without a license. 

Law enforcement visited the store on two occasions, confiscating more than 600 pounds of cannabis and cannabis products. 

The state has shut down nine unlicensed cannabis stores this year. 

First published on December 19, 2023 / 8:44 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.