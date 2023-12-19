Authorities shut down unlicensed cannabis shop in Brooklyn

Unlicensed cannabis store shut down in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The state's Office of Cannabis Management has shut down an unlicensed cannabis store in Brooklyn.

Officials said the Big Chief Smoke Shop in Bay Ridge sold unregulated cannabis products and ignored repeated orders to stop operating without a license.

Law enforcement visited the store on two occasions, confiscating more than 600 pounds of cannabis and cannabis products.

The state has shut down nine unlicensed cannabis stores this year.